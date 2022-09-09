SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO