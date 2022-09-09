ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Widespread Showers Today, Scattered Showers Monday, Isolated Showers Tuesday - then it looks nice!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

TV5 news update: Sunday morning, Sept. 11

With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

Is a buyers’ market coming?

Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county is helping to supply its teachers with school supplies. Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades. Updated: 6 hours ago. An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Additional police presence at Oxford schools following Snapchat threat

Oxford, Mich. (WNEM) - Oxford Community Schools will have an additional police presence following a threat on Snapchat Sunday. In a letter, Superintendent Ken Weaver said a school resource officer reported the threat late that morning. It reportedly said, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”. Law enforcement has...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WNEM

Flint water prosecution to pursue case with warrants

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The prosecution against a defendant charged in the Flint water crisis plans to pursue the case with warrants, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. A motion to dismiss a charge against a former chief of staff and director of communications for Rick Snyder, Jarrod...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy