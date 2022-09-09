Read full article on original website
Widespread Showers Today, Scattered Showers Monday, Isolated Showers Tuesday - then it looks nice!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, Sept. 11
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, and Jackson counties. The chase started early in the morning when Springport Township Police received information about an armed, 39-year-old man from the Monroe,...
Is a buyers’ market coming?
Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county is helping to supply its teachers with school supplies. Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades. Updated: 6 hours ago. An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades...
Additional police presence at Oxford schools following Snapchat threat
Oxford, Mich. (WNEM) - Oxford Community Schools will have an additional police presence following a threat on Snapchat Sunday. In a letter, Superintendent Ken Weaver said a school resource officer reported the threat late that morning. It reportedly said, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”. Law enforcement has...
MSP expanding program to educate youth interested in law enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police is expanding its program to help teens and young adults figure out what they want to do after graduating high school. The state police’s youth explorer program is now reaching nine other MSP posts across the state. “We want kids to know...
Flint water prosecution to pursue case with warrants
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The prosecution against a defendant charged in the Flint water crisis plans to pursue the case with warrants, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. A motion to dismiss a charge against a former chief of staff and director of communications for Rick Snyder, Jarrod...
