Two charged with attempted murder in incident outside Salisbury Cook Out: Police

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago
Salisbury police have arrested a pair of suspects in connection with an assault with a firearm that occurred early Sunday morning, Aug. 4.

Ryshawn McCloud, 27, of Middle River, Maryland, and Dominic Moore, 28, of Silver Spring, Maryland, were both charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Moore was additionally charged with firearm use and firearm possession, with McCloud also being charged as an accessory.

On Sunday, Sep. 4, at about 3:03 A.M., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Cook Out restaurant at 1115 S. Salisbury Blvd. for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also dispatched to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for a victim who had allegedly been shot.

The investigation conducted by Salisbury police officers and detectives revealed that a motor vehicle collision between two vehicles occurred in the Cook Out parking lot. An argument then ensued between parties in both vehicles. The confrontation became physical when McCloud struck a 20-year-old male victim, according to police. Shortly thereafter, an unidentified male subject, who had been traveling in the vehicle with McCloud, displayed a handgun and proceeded to shoot in the direction of the victim multiple times, per police.

McCloud and the unidentified subject then fled from the scene in McCloud’s vehicle, headed northbound on South Salisbury Boulevard, according to police. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening, but his condition is now stable.

McCloud was placed under arrest on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, after responding to the Salisbury Police Department. He was later transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a district court commissioner.

Four days later on Thursday, Sep. 8, Moore was arrested at about 1 p.m. when members of the Montgomery County Police Department Fugitive Task Force located him within close proximity of his residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the search and seizure warrant, items in connection with the shooting were seized at Moore's residence. They included a semi-automatic handgun Moore was prohibited from possessing, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165.

