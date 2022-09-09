Iowa High School Football Poll Week 3 (9-6-22)
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (9)
|2-0
|99
|1
|2. Ankeny (1)
|2-0
|88
|2
|3. Pleasant Valley
|2-0
|77
|4
|4. Cedar Falls
|2-0
|64
|6
|5. West Des Moines Dowling
|1-1
|51
|T7
|6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|2-0
|49
|T7
|7. West Des Moines Valley
|1-1
|44
|3
|8. Ames
|2-0
|23
|NR
|9. Johnston
|1-1
|16
|NR
|10. Urbandale
|1-1
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Sioux City East 7. Ottumwa 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Iowa City High 3. Davenport West 2. Des Moines North 1. Dubuque Senior 1. Marion Linn-Mar 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)
|2-0
|95
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)
|2-0
|79
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock
|2-0
|66
|4
|4. Indianola
|2-0
|64
|3
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|2-0
|61
|5
|6. Iowa CIty Liberty
|2-0
|51
|7
|7. Bondurant Farrar
|2-0
|48
|6
|8. Norwalk
|2-0
|47
|8
|9. Cedar Rapids Washington
|2-0
|25
|9
|10. Carlisle
|1-1
|4
|NR
|(tie) Le Mars
|2-0
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 3. Newton 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Adel ADM (2)
|2-0
|79
|4
|2. Humboldt (3)
|2-0
|77
|3
|3. Harlan (5)
|1-1
|73
|2
|4. Alleman North Polk
|2-0
|67
|T6
|5. Mount Vernon
|2-0
|51
|NR
|6. Van Horne Benton
|2-0
|49
|8
|7. Solon
|1-1
|28
|1
|8. MOC-Floyd Valley
|2-0
|25
|9
|9. Davenport Assumption
|1-1
|20
|T6
|10. Algona
|2-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 15. Washington 13. Hampton-Dumont 12. Creston 8. Nevada 8. Independence 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Sioux Center 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (4)
|2-0
|81
|2
|2. O-A BCIG (2)
|2-0
|75
|1
|3. Central Lyon-GLR (3)
|2-0
|65
|3
|4. State Center West Marshall
|2-0
|50
|5
|5. Spirit Lake
|2-0
|46
|4
|6. Dubuque Wahlert
|2-0
|43
|6
|7. West Union North Fayette
|2-0
|35
|8
|8. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|2-0
|31
|7
|9. New Hampton
|2-0
|29
|9
|10. Centerville
|2-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greene County 8. Wellman Mid-Prairie 5. Cresco Crestwood 4. Monroe PCM 3. Inwood West Lyon 2. Clear Lake 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Red Oak 2. Shenandoah 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (7)
|2-0
|88
|1
|2. Van Meter (2)
|1-1
|70
|2
|3. Pella Christian
|2-0
|64
|5
|3. Dyersville Beckman
|2-0
|64
|4
|5. West Branch
|2-0
|44
|6
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|1-1
|35
|3
|7. Hull Western Christian
|2-0
|30
|NR
|8. Underwood
|2-0
|25
|T9
|9. Aplington-Parkersburg
|2-0
|24
|8
|10. Denver
|2-0
|19
|T9
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Durant 11. Wilton 4. Iowa City Regina 1. Cascade 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (4)
|2-0
|83
|1
|(tie) Grundy Center (4)
|2-0
|83
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|2-0
|75
|3
|4. Lynnville-Sully
|2-0
|56
|5
|5. Mount Ayr
|2-0
|43
|7
|6. Alburnett
|2-0
|41
|9
|7. Troy Mills North Linn
|1-1
|21
|NR
|8. St. Ansgar
|1-1
|16
|NR
|9. Hartley HMS
|1-1
|14
|NR
|10. Ackley AGWSR
|2-0
|11
|NR
|(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|2-0
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Southwest Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4. Ogden 3. Paullina South O’Brien 1. North Union 1. Conrad BCLUW 1. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (7)
|2-0
|88
|1
|2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)
|2-0
|74
|2
|3. Wayland WACO (1)
|3-0
|71
|3
|4. Newell-Fonda
|2-0
|56
|4
|5. Anita CAM
|2-0
|48
|5
|6. Easton Valley
|1-1
|38
|8
|7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|2-0
|32
|6
|8. Lenox
|2-0
|28
|10
|9. Brooklyn BGM
|2-0
|11
|NR
|(tie) Maynard West Central
|3-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Central City 8. Baxter 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 7. Tripoli 7. Collins-Maxwell 3. Bedford 3. Algona Garrigan 2. West HarrisonMondamin 1.
