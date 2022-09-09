Read full article on original website
WITN
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
J.H. Rose High School put on brief lockdown after shooting, suspect in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that briefly put J.H. Rose High School on lockdown on Tuesday. Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 130 block of Concord Drive, near Sedgefield Drive, for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was […]
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
NC man steals dumpling in Bedford County, urinates on cell walls: Police
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers. Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend […]
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
WITN
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
WECT
Missing Pender Co. juvenile located
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
newbernnow.com
Benefit Motorcycle Ride for Coastal Women’s Shelter will Wind Thru Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties
The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.
wcti12.com
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
wcti12.com
Greenville police looking for runaway teenager
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are looking for 16-year-old Chassidy Payton. They said she ran away from her home on Allen Road and has a history of running away. Police said she has ties to the Washington/Grimesland areas. Payton is described as roughly 180 pounds with black, braided...
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
The robbery took place around 12:15 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
