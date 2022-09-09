ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Pollocksville, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
WECT

Missing Pender Co. juvenile located

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders

Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sarah Garner, 27; service held

Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
NEWPORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Benefit Motorcycle Ride for Coastal Women’s Shelter will Wind Thru Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties

The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Martin County police looking for missing person

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville police looking for runaway teenager

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are looking for 16-year-old Chassidy Payton. They said she ran away from her home on Allen Road and has a history of running away. Police said she has ties to the Washington/Grimesland areas. Payton is described as roughly 180 pounds with black, braided...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday

GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

