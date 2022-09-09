Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
21-Year-Old Woman in NY Lake Drowning That Killed Her 2 Brothers Has Died: Family
A 21-year-old woman who leaped into a New York lake along with her 18-year-old brother to help another family member who was struggling to stay afloat late last month has also died, relatives said in a GoFundMe post this week. Nasrin Amin had been on life support since the Aug....
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
INTERVIEW: Hero trooper describes harrowing water rescue in Fishkill
The Wappinger-based state trooper who saved a man in Dutchess County last month during a water rescue is speaking with News 12 about the harrowing ordeal.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing NYC suspects that wrecked a school bus in Wappinger given appearance tickets
FISHKILL – Two New York City residents who led police on a car chase on Route 9 on August 12 during a grand larceny investigation at Key Bank in Fishkill have been arraigned and released with appearance tickets. On August 12, 2022, the State Police and the Village of...
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
WNYT
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Are Ulster County’s opioid deaths in retreat?
In 2018, when Ulster County had the second highest number of overdose fatalities in the state outside New York City, the county decided to prioritize the opioid epidemic in our own back yard. Several crucial state and federal grants and county strategic planning and implementation helped achieve a dramatic decrease in opioid overdose fatalities. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Ulster County have been trending 50 percent from the previous year.
News 12
Services held for Nanuet firefighter
The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County
JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
Comments / 0