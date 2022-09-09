ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#9 11#Mount Sinai Hospital
101.5 WPDH

Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?

To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
NEW PALTZ, NY
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Are Ulster County’s opioid deaths in retreat?

In 2018, when Ulster County had the second highest number of overdose fatalities in the state outside New York City, the county decided to prioritize the opioid epidemic in our own back yard. Several crucial state and federal grants and county strategic planning and implementation helped achieve a dramatic decrease in opioid overdose fatalities. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Ulster County have been trending 50 percent from the previous year.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Services held for Nanuet firefighter

The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
NANUET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy