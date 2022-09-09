ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery.

The noon rally and news conference were led by Detroit activist Minister Malik Shabazz, founder of the New Black Panther Nation/New Marcus Garvey Movement. Others attending the rally included Sam Riddle, political director of the Michigan National Action Network, community activist Teferi Brent and a representative from several City Council members' offices.

More: Lafayette Coney ordered to close, rodent droppings found

“Rodent infestation means rotten meat, rat hairs and feces all over the place,” Shabazz said in a news release. “The arrogance of you thinking you can operate in Detroit like that. We don’t eat rotten meat and we don’t accept it.”

Brent added that the video showed "dozens of rats running through the place as if they have a residence here (at Lafayette Coney Island)."

"It is disrespectful and it's absolutely unacceptable."

Scott Benson, a Detroit city councilman, spoke about his proposed food safety ordinance, which would require Detroit restaurants to post a placard of their most recent inspection.

Benson represents the city's 3rd District. He said the ordinance is critical for “situations like this.”

He pointed out past Detroit restaurant public health issues, including a Hepatitis A outbreak in 2016, deplorable conditions and roach infestations at a Popeyes in 2018, and unsanitary conditions at a Church’s Chicken in 2021.

Now, he said, there's the rat issue at Lafayette.

“This is about public health, safety and welfare, transparency and educating our public,” Benson said. “For me, it’s very important that the public understand that where they eat, the food is safe, and people handle their food properly. And that the restaurateurs prioritize public health.”

Benson’s proposed food safety ordinance calls for a color-coded system grade, rather than a letter grade used in cities such as New York City and Los Angeles.

The ordinance is expected to be voted on at Tuesday’s council meeting.

If passed, restaurants would be required to post a placard of their most recent inspection grade. Placards are green, white, yellow and red.

Here’s what the colors mean:

  • Green: Restaurant has had an inspection and is compliant.
  • White: Priority foundation violation that couldn’t be corrected on-site during the inspection.
  • Yellow: Restaurant is in the enforcement process.
  • Red: Restaurant is closed by the health department.

The Lafayette Coney Island, according to Benson, would have gotten a red placard.Known for decades for its rivalry with American Coney Island next door, Lafayette Coney Island is a popular tourist spot as people dine at each and pick a side.

It's unclear when the restaurant would reopen.

The restaurant will remain closed until management alerts the city’s health department that the issues cited have been resolved. Health inspectors will then reinspect the restaurant, according to the city's health department.

It's not likely to be open for Sunday's Detroit Lions season opener . It also remains to be seen whether the restaurant will reopen in time for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit , which opens to the public starting next weekend.

More: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions schedule, TV information: How to watch NFL Week 1 game

More: The Detroit auto show is back. But it won't look anything like years past.

Paper now covers the windows at Lafayette Coney Island and the restaurant is being cleaned. A man inside who came to the door said when asked about the inspection, that health inspectors are “coming in every day” and that they have companies coming in to clean.

At Friday’s rally, a man with an “Orkin” logo on his shirt was seen entering the restaurant.

Lafayette Coney Island was ordered by the city health department's food safety division to shut down Wednesday over violations.

The health department was notified on social media, with a video, that rodents were seen, said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit public health officer.

After the health department did an inspection on Tuesday, the restaurant voluntarily shut down.

"We didn't see rodents, but we did see substantial evidence in the form of droppings that suggested that there were rodents there," Fair Razo said. "Whenever there are rodents in the facility, we respond."

But the health department received phone calls that the restaurant reopened later Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the department issued a cease-and-desist order, the department said, to protect the public.

Lafayette’s violation has to do with safe and proper food handling,  Fair Razo said.

"Whenever there are rodents in the facility that is an extreme violation and the health department responds usually within 24 hours," she said. "This was very urgent and we showed up that same day to do an inspection."

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Comments / 16

silent but deadly.
4d ago

and what are they doing about the American? if you know anything about rodents, if one place has them, the nextdoor neighbor has them too.

Reply(2)
14
Dexter
3d ago

Seems City officials are slow...and somewhat lazy attitude when it comes to efficiently dealing with issues for the citizenry of the city....from the Wayne County Morgue to now the Health Department the place is a mess 🚽

Reply
9
AMERICA FIRST@??
2d ago

Rather than help a business stay alive in Detoilet.. these morons rally to have it shut down.. why not hold MDHDS & those responsible for inspection & follow up.. morons… ONCE DETOILET ALWAYS DETOILET

Reply(1)
5
 

