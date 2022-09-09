Schools in Wayne, Ashland & Holmes counties evaluating children with disabilities

In an effort to serve young people with disabilities, school districts in Ohio are in the process of locating and evaluating children from birth through 21 years of age.

Disabilities may include developmental delays, health impairments, autism and traumatic brain injury.

Individuals may contact local school districts about children who may have a disability and may be eligible for special education services. District superintendents have information available about special education policies and procedures.

Questions may also be directed to Tri-County Educational Service Center Director Kris Perone at 330-345-6771, ext. 232.