Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
WOWT
Threat of rail strike hangs over Nebraska farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A black cloud is shading the harvest moon. “It’s gonna be a mess if they don’t get this straightened around here in the very short term because as you know, the combines are sitting in the shop pointed out the door.”. Chapman farmer Greg...
WOWT
Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike
Getting hotter this week! 90s return to the forecast. Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Inside emotional library move in downtown Omaha. Updated: 15 hours ago. A major move is underway at the downtown...
WOWT
Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Monday Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County, 3 in Sarpy/Cass
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
WOWT
Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame
Lincoln, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Hall of Fame will gain a prominent member of the civil rights movement. According to History Nebraska, Malcolm X has been selected for the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Malcolm X, who’s known for his role as a human rights activist and was an important...
WOWT
Omaha homicide suspect escapes custody in Arkansas
BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect has allegedly escaped custody in Arkansas. Wuanya Smith, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12. Smith was arrested in Arkansas earlier this week. Sunday, officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Politicians from Nebraska and Iowa made statements remembering the attacks and their effect on the nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts took note of the valor shown by first responders and the passengers of Flight 93 - who fought...
WOWT
‘Now it’s time to invest in them’: Nebraska state employee union heads into contract negotiations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A union representing more than 8,000 Nebraska state employees from all different fields will begin its new contract for negotiations Wednesday. Looking for higher wages and better benefits. The union covers many state agencies from transportation, corrections, Veterans Affairs, and healthcare workers. The process is just...
WOWT
Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is among 22 governors who sent a letter to President Biden on Monday, expressing opposition to his plan to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loans for millions of Americans. Biden’s plan would forgive $10,000 for Americans who made less...
Comments / 0