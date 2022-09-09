ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Threat of rail strike hangs over Nebraska farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A black cloud is shading the harvest moon. “It’s gonna be a mess if they don’t get this straightened around here in the very short term because as you know, the combines are sitting in the shop pointed out the door.”. Chapman farmer Greg...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike

Getting hotter this week! 90s return to the forecast. Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Inside emotional library move in downtown Omaha. Updated: 15 hours ago. A major move is underway at the downtown...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame

Lincoln, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Hall of Fame will gain a prominent member of the civil rights movement. According to History Nebraska, Malcolm X has been selected for the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Malcolm X, who’s known for his role as a human rights activist and was an important...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha homicide suspect escapes custody in Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect has allegedly escaped custody in Arkansas. Wuanya Smith, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12. Smith was arrested in Arkansas earlier this week. Sunday, officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Politicians from Nebraska and Iowa made statements remembering the attacks and their effect on the nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts took note of the valor shown by first responders and the passengers of Flight 93 - who fought...
NEBRASKA STATE

