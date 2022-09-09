How to pay your respects to Queen Elizabeth by signing a condolence book at NC Capitol

North Carolinians will have a unique chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

A book of condolences will be placed at the North Carolina State Capitol for members of the public to sign in remembrance of the queen, the Governor’s Office said Friday.

Condolences have poured in from around the world following the British monarch’s death after a 70-year-long reign.

The book in North Carolina will be available Monday, Sept. 12 to Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Capitol, 1 E. Edenton St. It will be placed on a table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda.

Afterwards, the book will be mailed to the British royal family on behalf of the people of North Carolina along with a memorial wreath donated by the Daughters of the British Empire in North Carolina, the Governor’s Office said.

“Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a statement. “North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader.”

Books of Condolences have previously been placed at the State Capitol for President George H. W. Bush and Reverend Billy Graham .

Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the queen through sunset on the day of her burial. Her funeral is expected to be on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The State Capitol is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos from the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96