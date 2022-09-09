Read full article on original website
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan.
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
Flooding slows down traffic numerous Westchester parkways
Heavy rain has created dangerous road conditions across the Hudson Valley and has slowed traffic on numerous parkways in the region.
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck
A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties
A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
Yonkers, firefighters reach deal to avoid mid-year budget cut
Yonkers and its firefighters avoided a capital budget cut that would have cost the city's department the ability to buy new fire trucks.
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
New Jersey Globe
Paramus administrator faces probe over auto repairs
The Paramus Township Council has initiated an internal investigation following allegations that their township administrator, Hector Olmo, used municipal public works employees to do repairs on his personal vehicle. Olmo acknowledged the probe. “There’ nothing I can really tell you right now. There will be an investigation,” Olmo told the...
Ithaca College student from N.J. killed in upstate N.Y. crash, authorities say
A 20-year-old Ithaca College sophomore from New Jersey was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near the upstate New York campus, authorities said. Shea T. Colbert was driving southeast on Coddington Road in Ithaca when he veered off the road and struck multiple trees, New York State Police said in a statement.
Throw it to the curb: Village of Walden lets community temporarily throw large items away curbside
People who live in the Village of Walden can get rid of things like appliances, furniture and hot water heaters by leaving them curbside this Sunday.
Heavy rain causes storm damage in Brooklyn
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the downpour this morning hitting the five boroughs.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Great Neck homeowners fed up with flooding issues following latest rainfall
Homeowners in flood-prone areas along the North Shore are once again dealing with damage to their homes after heavy rain pounded certain areas overnight.
Advocates demand reform to city’s Rental Assistance Program
Housing advocates rallied at City Hall on Tuesday to call on city officials to reform the Rental Assistance Program.
News 12
Driver hits utility pole and tree in Dutchess County
A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing his pick-up truck in Dutchess County on Sunday. The Rhinebeck Fire Department along with EMS crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The truck left the road, hit a utility pole and then a tree, officials say. The...
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Repair Cafe Scheduling Query
I have attended Rockland Repair Cafe for a number of years with my kids. They always have a blast! It teaches them some great lessons, and they have been looking forward to this year's event and setting aside pieces they hope to see fixed. I just looked up the event...
News 12
Source: Pond drained after suspect tosses firearm into water
A police chase over the weekend in the city of Newburgh ended in a water search for a firearm. Several News 12 viewers reached out worried about the police presence Friday night at Downing Park on Carpenter Avenue, and one viewer sent in photos taken from the incident. A city...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Why We Need the Story of the Man in the Red Bandana
This week in the Villages: A look at why we need shared stories like the “man in the red bandana” in order to make sense of senseless tragedies. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think we...
