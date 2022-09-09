ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County, NY
Traffic
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Spring Valley, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Daily Voice

Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck

A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
#Congestion Pricing#Construction Maintenance#Rockland
New Jersey Globe

Paramus administrator faces probe over auto repairs

The Paramus Township Council has initiated an internal investigation following allegations that their township administrator, Hector Olmo, used municipal public works employees to do repairs on his personal vehicle. Olmo acknowledged the probe. “There’ nothing I can really tell you right now. There will be an investigation,” Olmo told the...
PARAMUS, NJ
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Hudson Valley Post

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Driver hits utility pole and tree in Dutchess County

A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing his pick-up truck in Dutchess County on Sunday. The Rhinebeck Fire Department along with EMS crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The truck left the road, hit a utility pole and then a tree, officials say. The...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

Source: Pond drained after suspect tosses firearm into water

A police chase over the weekend in the city of Newburgh ended in a water search for a firearm. Several News 12 viewers reached out worried about the police presence Friday night at Downing Park on Carpenter Avenue, and one viewer sent in photos taken from the incident. A city...
NEWBURGH, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Why We Need the Story of the Man in the Red Bandana

This week in the Villages: A look at why we need shared stories like the “man in the red bandana” in order to make sense of senseless tragedies. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think we...
ORANGETOWN, NY

