OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day as temperatures dipped into the middle 40s, but things turned around quickly this afternoon. Sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity helped us to warm into the middle and even upper 70s around the metro. It will be a beautiful evening with very comfortable conditions. You may need a jacket as we approach sunset, temperatures will be cooling quickly. We’ll drop into the low 60s by 10pm. Another very fall-like night is in store for the metro with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s once again.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO