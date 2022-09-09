ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs have been steadily climbing since the weekend and continue the climb Wednesday. We’ll make the jump into the low 90s in the Metro under gradually increasing cloud cover with a breezy S wind. We’ll stay warm through the start of next week with a...
WOWT

NDOT: Portion of I-680 to close nightly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers should expect a nightly closure on I-680 beginning this week. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southbound I-680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will be closed nightly starting this week. The closure will last until an undetermined date in the fall of 2022.
WOWT

Inside emotional library move in downtown Omaha

Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.
WOWT

Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck. According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street. M.U.D. says the gas line was properly marked by Nebraska 811...
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic evening, heating up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day as temperatures dipped into the middle 40s, but things turned around quickly this afternoon. Sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity helped us to warm into the middle and even upper 70s around the metro. It will be a beautiful evening with very comfortable conditions. You may need a jacket as we approach sunset, temperatures will be cooling quickly. We’ll drop into the low 60s by 10pm. Another very fall-like night is in store for the metro with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s once again.
WOWT

Town Hall meeting in Omaha to discuss spike in violence

A fall feel this morning, temperatures starting in the middle 40s. Beautiful weather on the way this afternoon with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s.
WOWT

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
WOWT

Omaha Public Library begins moving out of downtown location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Omaha Public Library begins to move into its new administration building, the city shared a demolition timeline for the W. Dale Clark Library on Tuesday. The Dale Clark site is scheduled to be turned over to Cox Contracting for demolition on Oct. 1. But before...
WOWT

Program in North Omaha helps people deal with grief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A program in North Omaha is helping people deal with any loss or grief in their lives. The North Omaha Village of Churches is about to start its second session of ‘GriefShare.’ It’s a completely free 13-week program that allows community members to gather and offer guidance and support to one another.
WOWT

New K-9 unit in Plattsmouth needs donations

Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. A major move is underway at the downtown library.
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
WOWT

Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced

Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.
WOWT

Douglas County Fire Chiefs declare burn ban

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban in Douglas County was declared by fire chiefs. The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban starting Wednesday morning through at least Thursday according to the release. The most recent burn ban in the county was in April.
WOWT

Huskers fans in Omaha react to Scott Frost firing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Faithful Huskers fans still repping red, even after a devastating loss to Georgia Southern and news that their head coach was fired. Here’s what some had to say about Scott Frost, his firing, and the buyout. “Justified decision in my opinion. Probably three games too...
WOWT

Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday. According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.
LINCOLN, NE

