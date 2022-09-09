Read full article on original website
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Near 90° before some weekend rain chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some warmer 60s are in the area to start off Wednesday, a noticeable uptick from the 40s & 50s we’ve had each morning so far this week. We’ll get a chance to climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon even with some elevated wildfire smoke and high clouds moving through.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs have been steadily climbing since the weekend and continue the climb Wednesday. We’ll make the jump into the low 90s in the Metro under gradually increasing cloud cover with a breezy S wind. We’ll stay warm through the start of next week with a...
WOWT
NDOT: Portion of I-680 to close nightly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers should expect a nightly closure on I-680 beginning this week. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southbound I-680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will be closed nightly starting this week. The closure will last until an undetermined date in the fall of 2022.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Summer warmth makes a comeback ahead of the start of Fall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a fall-like weekend we’re on our way back to the 90s this week! We have one more cool start to go get through before the heat returns. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 40s and 50s ahead of a warmer afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
WOWT
Inside emotional library move in downtown Omaha
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. 6 News On Your Side: Tree line in corps crosshairs. Updated: 12 hours ago. An audit six years ago told the Army Corps of Engineers to clearly define...
WOWT
Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck. According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street. M.U.D. says the gas line was properly marked by Nebraska 811...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic evening, heating up this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day as temperatures dipped into the middle 40s, but things turned around quickly this afternoon. Sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity helped us to warm into the middle and even upper 70s around the metro. It will be a beautiful evening with very comfortable conditions. You may need a jacket as we approach sunset, temperatures will be cooling quickly. We’ll drop into the low 60s by 10pm. Another very fall-like night is in store for the metro with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s once again.
WOWT
Town Hall meeting in Omaha to discuss spike in violence
A fall feel this morning, temperatures starting in the middle 40s. Beautiful weather on the way this afternoon with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s. Rain and clouds move out tonight as temperatures dip to their coolest in three months. Car skids off road and down...
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
WOWT
Omaha Public Library begins moving out of downtown location
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Omaha Public Library begins to move into its new administration building, the city shared a demolition timeline for the W. Dale Clark Library on Tuesday. The Dale Clark site is scheduled to be turned over to Cox Contracting for demolition on Oct. 1. But before...
WOWT
Program in North Omaha helps people deal with grief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A program in North Omaha is helping people deal with any loss or grief in their lives. The North Omaha Village of Churches is about to start its second session of ‘GriefShare.’ It’s a completely free 13-week program that allows community members to gather and offer guidance and support to one another.
WOWT
Monday Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County, 3 in Sarpy/Cass
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
New K-9 unit in Plattsmouth needs donations
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. A major move is underway at the downtown library. 6 News On Your Side: Tree line in corps crosshairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. An audit six years ago...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A Nebraska man wanted for murder in Omaha is back behind bars after escaping from a jail in Arkansas. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Malcolm X selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame.
WOWT
Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. 6 News Update: Preparations underway for Clark building demolition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews are taking the first steps to prepare the W. Dale Clark building for demolition.
WOWT
Douglas County Fire Chiefs declare burn ban
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban in Douglas County was declared by fire chiefs. The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban starting Wednesday morning through at least Thursday according to the release. The most recent burn ban in the county was in April.
WOWT
Huskers fans in Omaha react to Scott Frost firing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Faithful Huskers fans still repping red, even after a devastating loss to Georgia Southern and news that their head coach was fired. Here’s what some had to say about Scott Frost, his firing, and the buyout. “Justified decision in my opinion. Probably three games too...
WOWT
Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday. According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.
WOWT
‘It’s bigger than me’: Huskers interim head coach holds first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Mickey Joseph, named interim head coach after the dismissal of Scott Frost on Sunday, had his first news conference Tuesday. In the weeks ahead, it’s a nine-game job interview for the former Huskers quarterback. “We understand what goes along with this profession, it’s wins and...
WOWT
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. According to Chief...
