Huntington, WV

WSAZ

LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
WSAZ

MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., the Marshall University football Twitter account sure got Herd fans talking as they posted four pictures of sophomore running back Rasheen Ali wearing his helmet and shoulder pads at practice. Accompanying the pictures is the hashtag #WeAreMarshall. Back in August, the team announced that Ali would miss the early part of the season and head coach Charles Huff told WSAZ “Rasheen is doing fine, He is with the team daily. His routine is slightly different than the team’s day to day schedule as he works his way back to the field.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers made quick work on two items crucial to the state -- a roads package and a new program that could bring numerous jobs to Jackson County. The House and Senate each approved both packages Monday afternoon and evening. Each measure passed with overwhelming...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Catherine Lowe
WSAZ

I-77 South reopens after tractor trailer crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South has reopened early Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just after 11 Tuesday night between the two Ripley exits. No injuries were reported, and there was no report of any hazardous materials. ORIGINAL STORY 9/13/22 @11:05...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four physicians operating in West Virginia have pleaded guilty to felony drug fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Investigators say William Earley, Brian Gullett, Roswell Lowry, and Vernon Stanley each signed oxycodone prescriptions for a HOPE Clinic customer in Charleston. During an eight-month period...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Cats and Herd to meet in top ten soccer matchup Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky will host a top ten soccer match in a couple of days as the 6th ranked Wildcats will play #7 Marshall. The Cats fell one spot while the Herd jumped to 7th from 8th in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings. Clemson is the top ranked squad while the West Virginia Mountaineers fell from the top 25 after losing to Yale. Here are the full rankings.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd celebrates in style at South Bend

SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - The southeast corner of Notre Dame stadium was loud all Saturday afternoon with Marshall fans cheering on the Herd and after three plus hours of doing so, got their reward. Newschannel 3 Sports Jimmy Treacy was on the field and captured these moments from the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd stuns Irish in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd strutted into South Bend and beat the 8th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana. Here are the full highlights and post-game reaction with WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WSAZ

Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky State Police say a man wanted for several investigations in Carter County has been arrested. Troopers say an off-duty trooper saw Eric Justice go into a home on Midland Trail in Grayson. During a search, Troopers found Justice hiding under a bed. Justice reportedly ignored commands,...
GRAYSON, KY

