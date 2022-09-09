Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emily will perform at The Bucket on Saturday, September 17 and at The Empty Glass on Sunday, September 18 in celebration of the release of her new EP MEMORY LANE due September 30.
WSAZ
LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
WSAZ
Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
WSAZ
MU’s Rasheen Ali returns to the field
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., the Marshall University football Twitter account sure got Herd fans talking as they posted four pictures of sophomore running back Rasheen Ali wearing his helmet and shoulder pads at practice. Accompanying the pictures is the hashtag #WeAreMarshall. Back in August, the team announced that Ali would miss the early part of the season and head coach Charles Huff told WSAZ “Rasheen is doing fine, He is with the team daily. His routine is slightly different than the team’s day to day schedule as he works his way back to the field.”
WSAZ
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
WSAZ
Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers made quick work on two items crucial to the state -- a roads package and a new program that could bring numerous jobs to Jackson County. The House and Senate each approved both packages Monday afternoon and evening. Each measure passed with overwhelming...
WSAZ
Shootings lead West Side neighborhood watch to ask for community involvement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident on Aug. 5, 2022 including a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on murder charges. Police are still searching for a suspect in another deadly shooting on Wyoming Avenue that happened Friday. Jean, who only wanted to...
WSAZ
I-77 South reopens after tractor trailer crash
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South has reopened early Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just after 11 Tuesday night between the two Ripley exits. No injuries were reported, and there was no report of any hazardous materials. ORIGINAL STORY 9/13/22 @11:05...
WSAZ
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
WSAZ
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four physicians operating in West Virginia have pleaded guilty to felony drug fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Investigators say William Earley, Brian Gullett, Roswell Lowry, and Vernon Stanley each signed oxycodone prescriptions for a HOPE Clinic customer in Charleston. During an eight-month period...
WSAZ
Cats and Herd to meet in top ten soccer matchup Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky will host a top ten soccer match in a couple of days as the 6th ranked Wildcats will play #7 Marshall. The Cats fell one spot while the Herd jumped to 7th from 8th in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings. Clemson is the top ranked squad while the West Virginia Mountaineers fell from the top 25 after losing to Yale. Here are the full rankings.
WSAZ
Herd celebrates in style at South Bend
SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - The southeast corner of Notre Dame stadium was loud all Saturday afternoon with Marshall fans cheering on the Herd and after three plus hours of doing so, got their reward. Newschannel 3 Sports Jimmy Treacy was on the field and captured these moments from the...
WSAZ
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
WSAZ
Herd stuns Irish in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, In. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd strutted into South Bend and beat the 8th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana. Here are the full highlights and post-game reaction with WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse.
WSAZ
Mayor to ask state officials to establish mandatory care requirements for addiction treatment
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Addiction treatment facilities have been discussed at length by Portsmouth City Councilmembers for months. Mayor Sean Dunne has been advocating for mandatory care requirements for these facilities. “It has been great to see so many members of our community participate in the discussion. At the end...
WSAZ
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges following a deadly shooting in August, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police say the 17-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the death of James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died two days following the shooting...
WSAZ
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
WSAZ
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release. Deputies say the business...
WSAZ
Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky State Police say a man wanted for several investigations in Carter County has been arrested. Troopers say an off-duty trooper saw Eric Justice go into a home on Midland Trail in Grayson. During a search, Troopers found Justice hiding under a bed. Justice reportedly ignored commands,...
