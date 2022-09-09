HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., the Marshall University football Twitter account sure got Herd fans talking as they posted four pictures of sophomore running back Rasheen Ali wearing his helmet and shoulder pads at practice. Accompanying the pictures is the hashtag #WeAreMarshall. Back in August, the team announced that Ali would miss the early part of the season and head coach Charles Huff told WSAZ “Rasheen is doing fine, He is with the team daily. His routine is slightly different than the team’s day to day schedule as he works his way back to the field.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO