Connecticut State

Eric Kochiss
4d ago

If gun laws work so well, why is there a shooting in new haven every night ?

Eyewitness News

Man accused of threatening state lawmaker

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Capitol Police arrested a man who is accused of threatening a state lawmaker. Authorities said Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland, is facing multiple charges. Police were investigating a communication Gagnon sent to a state representative, authorities said. State Representative Tammy Nuccio, of Tolland,...
TOLLAND, CT
wshu.org

Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut

Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Project Veritas balks at order

Lawyers representing Project Veritas, which made an undercover video of a Greenwich assistant principal appearing to admit hiring discrimination against Catholics, conservatives, and people over 30, have responded angrily to a demand by the state attorney general’s office that the organization preserve all material potentially relevant to its investigation.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

GOP US Senate candidate discusses upcoming election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Richard Blumenthal is taking on Republican Leora Levy in the race for U.S. Senate in November’s general election. Last week, Blumenthal was a guest on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House. Now, it’s Levy’s turn. Watch the full interview...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: A desperate campaign is a dangerous thing

Bob Stefanowski might win. He’s not favored, but a lot could happen between now and November. The mood could shift, some kind of lightning could strike. This is the state that gave the Rowland-Rell juggernaut four straight convincing wins not all that long ago. But it should be clear...
CONNECTICUT STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Did Charlie Baker win last week’s state primary?

HE WAS NOT on last week’s primary ballot, but Charlie Baker – or at least his brand of more middle-of-the-road pragmatism – had a good day at the polls, at least, ironically, in the Democratic primary. That was one big takeaway from the Massachusetts primary results offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Mirror

A fair tax share for all in Connecticut

This is a good time to challenge both candidates for governor to support an incremental increase in the Connecticut income tax rate for themselves, their wealthy neighbors and over 10,000 Connecticut families who earn in excess of $1 million a year.
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?

…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Company fined $1 million by CT officials, license revoked

State utility regulators have fined a Boston-based third-party electricity provider $1 million and revoked the company's license to do business in Connecticut. The state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority also required the Connecticut subsidiary of Sunwave Gas & Power to pay restitution to more than 1,000 customers, commissioners with the regulatory agency ruled last week. The ruling against Sunwave comes following an investigation into the company's business practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE

