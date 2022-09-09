Read full article on original website
What to Watch for in Tuesday's New Hampshire and Rhode Island Primary Elections
New Hampshire and Rhode Island are holding primary elections Tuesday, with contests to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Because of their late primaries, the winners of Tuesday’s races will have a mere eight weeks to win over voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Torrential Rain, Thunderstorms Hit New England
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Tuesday in New England, but they have since expired. Earlier, a flash flood warning was issued in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island as torrential rain moved into the area. An advancing warm front is triggering showers and thunderstorms and New England. The...
Bus Driver in Utah Under Investigation for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Students, Police Say
Police are investigating after a bus driver in Utah allegedly threatened to shoot students on Friday. The incident involved a driver, who was not identified, with the Alpine School District, according to Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Zach Robinson. Robinson told NBC News on Monday investigators have spoken to four parents...
