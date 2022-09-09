In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.

