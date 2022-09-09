Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot
A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
Massachusetts driver’s license law repeal will be on November ballot
sachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.
Nearly half of Massachusetts primary votes were done by mail
A total of 1,053,977 ballots were cast in the state primary last week, with more than half of those coming through the mail or early voting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts 2022 primary saw 22% voter turnout, despite early voting and vote by mail, Secretary of State Bill Galvin says
Only 21.8% of registered Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the state primary that saw Democratic female candidates clinch trailblazing victories, including Attorney General Maura Healey for governor and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell for attorney general. That mirrors the turnout from the 2018 state primaries, Secretary of State...
What are the ballot questions for the November election?
After the primary, we learned who will be on our November ballot, but now we know what questions will also be before us.
NHPR
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November
In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
WBUR
Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters
The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHPR
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
fallriverreporter.com
LGBTQ activist flags discrimination in Massachusetts nursing homes
A longtime activist appeared at the LGBTQ Commission on Aging’s quarterly meeting Tuesday to advocate for an addendum to state nursing home quality assessments focused on the treatment of elderly LGBTQ+ residents in long-term care facilities. Activist Alejandro Marcel has lived in a nursing home in Massachusetts for the...
Tufts Daily
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries
Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Vote in NH’s Primary Election
Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in the primary election for a wide range of local, regional, and statewide offices. For the candidates, it was one last weekend of campaigning in person and pushing out messages on their social media platforms, radio, and television. Several candidates in the First Congressional...
wamc.org
Environmental group faults Massachusetts' enforcement of waste ban rules
A coalition of environmental organizations is calling on officials in Massachusetts to more strictly enforce existing rules on waste disposal. In a new report, Zero Waste Massachusetts claims 40 percent of the trash going to landfills and incinerators is prohibited materials such as paper, cardboard, glass, metal and wood. Based...
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats.
Sununu would 'endorse' Bolduc if rival defeated in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
HAMPTON BEACH, New Hampshire — Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is prepared to endorse Don Bolduc for Senate should the upstart Republican, who has labeled him a “Chinese communist sympathizer,” win the party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
What to Watch for in Tuesday's New Hampshire and Rhode Island Primary Elections
New Hampshire and Rhode Island are holding primary elections Tuesday, with contests to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Because of their late primaries, the winners of Tuesday’s races will have a mere eight weeks to win over voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
Comments / 1