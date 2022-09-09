ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law

(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
Massachusetts 2022 primary saw 22% voter turnout, despite early voting and vote by mail, Secretary of State Bill Galvin says

Only 21.8% of registered Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the state primary that saw Democratic female candidates clinch trailblazing victories, including Attorney General Maura Healey for governor and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell for attorney general. That mirrors the turnout from the 2018 state primaries, Secretary of State...
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters

The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
