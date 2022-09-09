Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Volunteers needed as Fox Cities Marathon approaches
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It is almost time for runners to lace up their sneakers and race in the Fox Cities Marathon but that will not be possible without the help of volunteers. There are about a dozen volunteer positions that have yet to be filled for the marathon....
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s definitely more busy’: UWGB students react to post-COVID life on campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Classes started back at the UW-Green Bay campus on Sept. 6. For some students, it’s their first time on a college campus without major COVID-19 protocols in place. “I think it’s slowly getting back to normal,” one freshman told Local 5 on Tuesday....
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
wearegreenbay.com
Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
wearegreenbay.com
Take to the track at Road America with the Lamers Motor Racing Driving Experience
(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to take to the track at Road America, now is your chance. Alex Merback visited Local 5 Live with details on the Lamers Driving Experience and how your drive benefits a great cause. Details from lmrdrivingexperience.com:. The date for the 2022 Driving...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton
(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Nugget
Meet Nugget, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. She is 68lbs of love and smiles. Like all dogs at WHS, Nugget is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop by WHS during adoption hours to...
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
wearegreenbay.com
Stomp grapes for a great cause, this weekend at von Stiehl Winery
(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause. Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes. Details from vonstiehl.com:. Wet Whistle Wine Festival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
De Pere mom’s cookies are more than treats
DE PERE, Wis. — A mother in northeast Wisconsin is helping put her daughter through college with the help of cookies. Tiffany Pennington has a full-time job, but in her free time, she runs the online baking company Too Sweet Cookies & Treats out of her De Pere apartment.
pleasantviewrealty.com
417 Manhattan Street, Chilton, WI, USA
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 1 full bath PLUS 2 half bath ranch home on a spacious .29 acre lot. This 2000+ square foot home features new tile flooring throughout and has a spacious living room, family room with a gas fireplace and a sunroom off the back of the house. The main level also has a large kitchen with a half bath just off of it, 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full basement has a rec room great for entertaining and spare room that would be a great space for an office. The home is located in a quiet area of Chilton and is near shops, restaurants and downtown.
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
9/11 survivors participate in Lambeau memorial stair climb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Firefighters, law enforcement officers, community members, and 9/11 survivors joined the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing for the tenth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb. Over 2,000 participants climbed their way up and down the stadium bowl at Lambeau Field to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
waupacanow.com
Horse & Buggy Days dodges rain
Rain and parades don’t mix but crowds still gathered along the sidewalk of Main Street with an eye on the gloomy sky. The 61st annual Horse & Buggy Days parade narrowly escaped getting rained out but festivities later in the afternoon got caught in some showers. King and Queen...
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Manitowoc Munsters’ opening in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present its new comedy musical, “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week. Performances will take place in three cities. + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30,...
Comments / 0