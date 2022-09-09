ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cato, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Volunteers needed as Fox Cities Marathon approaches

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It is almost time for runners to lace up their sneakers and race in the Fox Cities Marathon but that will not be possible without the help of volunteers. There are about a dozen volunteer positions that have yet to be filled for the marathon....
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
GREEN BAY, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton

(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Nugget

Meet Nugget, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. She is 68lbs of love and smiles. Like all dogs at WHS, Nugget is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop by WHS during adoption hours to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stomp grapes for a great cause, this weekend at von Stiehl Winery

(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause. Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes. Details from vonstiehl.com:. Wet Whistle Wine Festival...
ALGOMA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

De Pere mom’s cookies are more than treats

DE PERE, Wis. — A mother in northeast Wisconsin is helping put her daughter through college with the help of cookies. Tiffany Pennington has a full-time job, but in her free time, she runs the online baking company Too Sweet Cookies & Treats out of her De Pere apartment.
DE PERE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

417 Manhattan Street, Chilton, WI, USA

Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 1 full bath PLUS 2 half bath ranch home on a spacious .29 acre lot. This 2000+ square foot home features new tile flooring throughout and has a spacious living room, family room with a gas fireplace and a sunroom off the back of the house. The main level also has a large kitchen with a half bath just off of it, 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full basement has a rec room great for entertaining and spare room that would be a great space for an office. The home is located in a quiet area of Chilton and is near shops, restaurants and downtown.
CHILTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
WFRV Local 5

9/11 survivors participate in Lambeau memorial stair climb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Firefighters, law enforcement officers, community members, and 9/11 survivors joined the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing for the tenth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb. Over 2,000 participants climbed their way up and down the stadium bowl at Lambeau Field to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Horse & Buggy Days dodges rain

Rain and parades don’t mix but crowds still gathered along the sidewalk of Main Street with an eye on the gloomy sky. The 61st annual Horse & Buggy Days parade narrowly escaped getting rained out but festivities later in the afternoon got caught in some showers. King and Queen...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘The Manitowoc Munsters’ opening in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present its new comedy musical, “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week. Performances will take place in three cities. + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30,...
GREEN BAY, WI

