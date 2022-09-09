Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 1 full bath PLUS 2 half bath ranch home on a spacious .29 acre lot. This 2000+ square foot home features new tile flooring throughout and has a spacious living room, family room with a gas fireplace and a sunroom off the back of the house. The main level also has a large kitchen with a half bath just off of it, 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The full basement has a rec room great for entertaining and spare room that would be a great space for an office. The home is located in a quiet area of Chilton and is near shops, restaurants and downtown.

CHILTON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO