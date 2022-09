LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO