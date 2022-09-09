Read full article on original website
State seizes gun from Palm Beach man who threatened to shoot people on beach in front of house
An 80-year-old Palm Beach man had his gun seized by the government after police said he called them threatening to shoot any beachgoers walking in front of his oceanfront mansion. Judge Kirk Volker used Florida's Red Flag law to take the homeowner's weapons last month after police said he was...
One-month-old reported missing from Delray Beach found safe
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A one-month-old last seen in Delray Beach has been found safe. The newborn, Kain Waters, was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue on Sunday. He and his mother Jasmine DeJesus were located Monday afternoon in Lake Worth. DeJesus was arrested on...
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother’s alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul Connor,...
Hate in the Sunshine State: new ADL report said extremist incidents skyrocketing in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — It’s happened in Boca Raton where someone littered yards in predominantly Jewish neighborhoods with flyers praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler. It’s happened in Orlando where self-proclaimed Nazis rallied for their beliefs. If it seems like events like these are becoming more common, that’s...
Boca Raton oncologist applauds Cancer Moonshot, expects it to save lives
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Howie Jackson survived leukemia not once, but twice. That experience has taught him something. “Research saves lives,” Jackson said. Jackson said there’s no doubt it saved his. And that’s why he’s so pleased to hear President Joe Biden announce a federal commitment to...
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September
PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
Commissioners in Palm Beach County vote unanimously on 60-day notice for rent increases and terminations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Palm Beach County unanimously voted 7-0 on Tuesday to change the current rental code. Landlords who are increasing rent by more than 5% will be required to give a 60-day written notice. This also applies to lease terminations. Palm Beach County mayor:...
First week of FCC trash overhaul main topic on PSL city council meeting docket
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Growing pains were on the docket at the city council meeting in Port St Lucie. It’s the first one since new trash contractor FCC completed its first week. Residents like Jeremy Shores said the service so far is far from perfect. "I'm here...
Week 4 High School football poll
While the same ten teams from week 3 secured their week 4 top ten positions, there was some movement in the bottom half of the poll. The top five teams remained the same with the top four teams all winning last week and John Carroll not playing. Vero Beach (3-0)....
