Boynton Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

One-month-old reported missing from Delray Beach found safe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A one-month-old last seen in Delray Beach has been found safe. The newborn, Kain Waters, was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue on Sunday. He and his mother Jasmine DeJesus were located Monday afternoon in Lake Worth. DeJesus was arrested on...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their argument Monday that his birth mother’s alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul Connor,...
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September

PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
STUART, FL
#Violent Crime#Boynton Beach Police
WPBF News 25

Week 4 High School football poll

While the same ten teams from week 3 secured their week 4 top ten positions, there was some movement in the bottom half of the poll. The top five teams remained the same with the top four teams all winning last week and John Carroll not playing. Vero Beach (3-0)....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

