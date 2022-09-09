ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition

By eileen.woods
 4 days ago

Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTahi_0hpDd0RM00
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 last month. Adobe Stock

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.

ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on its website to reach its findings.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 last month.

Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom climbed to $2,980 in Cambridge, the most expensive community for renters in Massachusetts. This reflects a 19.5% change year over year.

Boston ranked at No. 2 in the tally of the Commonwealth’s most expensive rental markets for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the report. The median Boston rent in that category in August was $2,880, which reflects a whopping 28% increase compared with this time last year and an 8.7% increase month over month.

Medford ranked third, with a median rent of $2,749, followed by Melrose, Brookline, and Newton. (Note: For big shifts in inventory, such as a big multifamily development opening to leases, the website factors in “a weighted average price for like units in the same property versus including each individual unit.”)

The good news for renters? Some communities saw big drops in the median rent. So if you are looking for deals on a one-bedroom, head west of Boston to Shrewsbury (-15.5%), Waltham (-14%), Framingham (-13.5%), and Natick (-10.6%).

For breakdowns by Boston neighborhood and for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rentals in select communities across the state, see below:

By Boston neighborhood:

neighborhoodstudio1-bed2-beds3-beds

Allston$2,100$3,100$3,538$4,400

Back Bay$3,000$3,700$5,931$7,999

Beacon Hill$2,250$2,825$3,850*

Brighton$1,823$2,212$2,700$3,700

Charlestown$2,960$3,150$4,442$4,800

Dorchester*$3,100$2,600$3,100

Downtown$3,390$4,019$5,167$6,368

East Boston*$2,500

$3,000

$3,600

Fenway$2,700$3,200$5,115*

Hyde Park**$2,300$3,300

Jamaica Plain$3,090$3,250$3,709$3,325

North End*$3,338$4,225$5,700

Roslindale*$1,975$2,525$3,100

Roxbury*$2,100$2,900$3,200

Seaport$3,425$4,115$4,873*

South Boston$3,300$3,739$4,492$4,500

West End$2,865$3,850$5,157$6,368

West Roxbury*$2,655$2,950$3,200

Studio:

communitymedian rent1-month change1-year change

Cambridge$2,5603.6%32.4%

Boston$2,2488.3%24.9%

Quincy$2,14715.3%11.7%

Brookline$2,1161%21.1%

Somerville$1,819-4.2%10.3%

Worcester$1,250-2%8.7%

MASS.$2,1004%10.3%

One-bedroom:

communitymedian rent1-month change1-year change

Cambridge$2,9801.8%19.5%

Boston$2,8808.7%28%

Medford$2,74921.4%57.1%

Melrose$2,731-0.1%45.7%

Brookline$2,7254.8%24.1%

Newton$2,6484.2%39.3%

Everett$2,634-5.1%4.8%

Waltham$2,545-14%8.3%

Revere$2,5388.4%30.7%

Beverly$2,5007.3%34.4%

Winthrop$2,5000%57.5%

Natick$2,493-10.6%-3.3%

Watertown$2,493-8.5%26.2%

Chelsea$2,3734.4%35.2%

Somerville$2,3441.9%11.6%

Braintree$2,3400.2%10.2%

Quincy$2,286-2.2%27%

Lexington$2,250-4.3%0%

Marlborough$2,220-7.6%4%

Weymouth$2,1531.9%2.5%

Norwood$2,1331.5%12.5%

Woburn$2,100-2.3%14.7%

Arlington$2,100-4.5%12%

Malden$2,0009.6%23.1%

Lowell$1,9403.5%21.3%

Marblehead

$1,925-3.8%

Lynn

$1,8500%-1.5%

Framingham$1,762-13.5%9.3%

Salem$1,700-9.6%5%

Shrewsbury$1,695-15.5%-10.7%

Worcester$1,6612.2%18.6%

Haverhill$1,543-3.6%10.2%

Fall River$1,448-2.2%28.7%

Leominster$1,37611.9%9.2%

Springfield$1,2508.7%12.4%

Gardner$1,1500%2.9%

MASS.$2,5000.4%19%

Two-bedrooms:

communitymedian rent1-month change1-year change

Cambridge$3,7326.8%30.5%

Waltham$3,484-4%36.6%

Natick$3,387-3.5%47.2%

Melrose$3,3311%41.7%

Boston$3,2006.7%23.1%

Brookline$3,2000.6%20.8%

Braintree$3,0146.6%22.5%

Plymouth$2,907-17%-29.4%

Somerville$2,9003.6%17.5%

Canton$2,8780.1%26.2%

Peabody$2,81510.4%11.1%

Framingham$2,795-0.2%35.8%

Woburn$2,792-0.1%35.1%

Arlington$2,792-0.3%9.6%

Winthrop$2,7887.2%39.4%

Stoughton$2,75514.3%46.1%

Norwood$2,7000%14.8%

Chelsea$2,6970.4%38.3%

Weymouth$2,6915.5%22.3%

Revere$2,680-0.7%24.6%

Quincy$2,650-1.8%32.5%

Marlborough$2,627-11.2%-4.4%

Medford$2,6002.2%18.2%

Belmont$2,6000%13%

Newton$2,6001.1%8.3%

Watertown $2,600-3.7%11.9%

Chelmsford$2,51510.5%35.6%

Malden$2,425-11.8%18.4%

Beverly$2,400-11.9%26.5%

Gloucester$2,350-5.1%

Salem$2,350-2.1%6.8%

Lynn$2,3008.9%9.7%

Lowell$1,999-0.1%18.4%

Haverhill$1,9000%8.6%

Brockton$1,8889.4%15.3%

Worcester$1,8001.4%5.9%

Leominster$1,67810%17.8%

Fall River$1,400-9.3%12%

Springfield$1,3000%18.7%

MASS.$2,8501.1%16.3%

Click on the map below to see the median monthly rent in select Massachusetts communities:

