Lewis County, WA

Goat Rocks Fire grows to 1,500 acres, evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Lewis County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline communities due to dangerous wildfire conditions.

Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School in Randle. Small animals are allowed at the school, but must be brought in a kennel or cage.

A Level 2 evacuation notice — be ready to leave — has been issued for Packwood.

The Goat Rocks Fire has grown to about 1,500 acres as of Saturday morning and level 2 and 3 evacuations are affecting more than 1,200 people.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also announced that U.S. Route 12 is closed in both directions between milepost 131.4 near Skate Creek Road and milepost 151 near White Pass Summit.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire was started by a lightning strike. Because of the conditions, action toward controlling the fire has been limited.

“Another thing that was playing an impact on us is that with how high the winds were, a lot of our helicopters weren’t able to really get access to those lakes and ponds that they could normally dip out of,” said Adam Turner, the public information officer for the Goat Rocks Fire.

“Because the winds were so high, that if they were to drop into those areas, that … you talk about helicopter crashes and suddenly, things can go wrong,” Turner said.

While it is a scary situation, many are happy with the response by emergency crews.

“I’m impressed with how efficient they are about everything,” one resident told KIRO 7.

“The more fires that are out there, the less resources that are available. Anything that people can do to help lower the number of starts is always important,” Turner said.

Those who are at White Pass School will be fed by the Salvation Army, including first responders.

All counties in Washington are currently under some form of burn ban, with windy conditions and warm weather raising fire concerns.

Weather conditions conducive to additional fire growth, including continued high temperatures, low humidity, and winds gusting up to 35 mph, are expected throughout the weekend.

However, conditions are forecast to improve beginning on Sunday afternoon, providing an opportunity for fire crews to begin getting a handle on controlling the flames, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Kathy Challender
4d ago

I pray no one is hurt from this fire and that the firefighters stay safe!😔🙏

Reply
30
baby d
4d ago

need to get more helicopters and no more military to dump water and retardant on this wildfire. it's a must. you can't get it from the ground then you need to get it from the sky and get it under control asap. you've lost too much of a green cap and the wildlife is suffering from years of forest destruction. the last thing I want to hear is it's out of control. chopper should be running 24/7 and getting waters and lakes on the coast every as we do have lots of military that can be participating.

Reply
2
