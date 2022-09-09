Read full article on original website
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
New Rochelle Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison Following Bronx Crime Spree
NEW YORK, NY (September 13, 2022) — New York Police arrested the man after he robbed a man, stole his car, crashed the vehicle and found to be in possession of a loaded gun. Conviction: Shamel Rodriguez, 33, of New Rochelle, NY, was found guilty of the charges on March 18, 2022 after a jury trial.
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old
JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City.
Gun club treasurer charged with stealing from group, prosecutor says
The treasurer of a gun club in Ocean County was charged with stealing approximately $4,000 from the organization, authorities said Tuesday. In his role as treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township, Michael D. Weber was responsible for collecting and depositing the club’s membership dues and paying the group’s expenses, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
LI man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to woman, 21, who overdosed
A 35-year-old Long Island man was sentenced to 198 months in prison Tuesday for possessing and selling heroin and fentanyl, including supplying the drugs that caused a 21-year-old woman to fatally overdose, authorities said.
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Paterson officials fire police chief, allege he slept in meetings as crime surged
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired police chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Tuesday, ending a troubled 30-month tenure in which the mayor accused the chief of falling asleep during cabinet meetings while violent crime surged in the city. The mayor also said Baycora walked away from a retirement deal that...
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Elizabeth postal worker from Jersey City pleads guilty to stealing cell phones
An Elizabeth postal service worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the post office where she was worked, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, faces a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000...
Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing
Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at zoning officer, lawsuit says
Belleville’s construction official and zoning officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s application...
Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says
An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
Feds: NJ postal service employee admits stealing cellphones from mail, reselling for around $12K
A postal service employee in Elizabeth has admitted to stealing numerous cellphones sent in the mail that passed through the United States Post Office where she was employed. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. According to documents...
Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says
A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
Jersey City Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing iPhones at Mail Facility
A Jersey City woman has admitted to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the United States post office where she was employed. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez.
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
