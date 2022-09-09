ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ.com

2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight

Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Newark, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Newark, NJ
NJ.com

Gun club treasurer charged with stealing from group, prosecutor says

The treasurer of a gun club in Ocean County was charged with stealing approximately $4,000 from the organization, authorities said Tuesday. In his role as treasurer of the Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted Township, Michael D. Weber was responsible for collecting and depositing the club’s membership dues and paying the group’s expenses, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing

Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says

A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
TRENTON, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing iPhones at Mail Facility

A Jersey City woman has admitted to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the United States post office where she was employed. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
