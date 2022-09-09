Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck on Rt. 25 in Calverton Thursday: cops

Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old From Northport Killed After Crashing Into Pole In Fort Salonga
Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after being ejected and landing in a nearby creek. John Burke, age 57, was killed in Fort Salonga around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Suffolk County Police, Burke, of Northport, was driving...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By SUV Before It Crashed Into Building In Oceanside
The identity has been released of a man who was fatally struck by an SUV which then crashed into a building on Long Island. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside. A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck the male pedestrian before crashing into...
Woman Seriously Injured After Car Overturns In Babylon Crash
Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured on Long Island. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in Suffolk County on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 37 in the town of Babylon. Patricia Suarez, age 59, of Whitestone, Queens, was driving a 2004 Toyota...
Northport Man, 57, Killed in Crash
A Northport man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Fort Salonga, Suffolk County police said. John Burke was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Route 25A when he lost control of the.
Narrowsburg Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV In Head-On Town Of Highland Crash
A man from the region was killed after being ejected from his SUV while passing another vehicle and hitting it head-on. The crash happened at 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 on Route 97 in the town of Highland in Sullivan County. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York...
Three sent to hospital after head-on crash on Route 6
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital. First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m. […]
News 12
Police seeking information after fatal crash in Fort Salonga
Police are hoping the public can help them paint a fuller picture of the events that led to a fatal crash in Fort Salonga. Authorities say 57-year-old John Burke was driving westbound on Route 25A around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he lost control and hit a pole at Sunken Meadow Road.
850wftl.com
Man dead after hitting utility pole with car and stepping on live wire
MELVILLE, N.Y.– — A 22-year-old man is dead after he hit a utility pole with his car and then was electrocuted when he stepped out of the vehicle. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say the impact of the crash knocked down the pole but the...
News 12
Police: Queens woman seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway
Police say a Queens woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. Authorities received calls for a vehicle crash eastbound around 3 a.m. in the area near Exit 37 in West Babylon. Patricia Suarez, 59, of Whitestone, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound on...
Mix Up Of School Bus Schedules Causes Scare In Ronkonkoma, Police Say
A mix-up of school bus schedules on Long Island caused a scare when a strange driver and school bus attempted to pick up students. The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 7:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12 on Baeck Street, said the Suffolk County Police. According to a message sent to...
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Police identify man found dead at Jones Beach
Police say Marino Prodan, 58, of Seaford, was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water at the west end of the beach.
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Alleged LI sacrifice under investigation after decapitated animals found
Decapitated chickens and goats were found inside garbage bags on Long Island — what’s typically found after ritualistic sacrifices, Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.
SUV Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Before Crashing Into Building In Oceanside
Police are investigating after an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building on Long Island. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside. A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck a male pedestrian, age 61, before crashing into a building at 3618...
longisland.com
Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops
The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
One dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 80
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East. State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, […]
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
Body Of 58-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach, Police Report
An investigation is underway after the body of a 58-year-old man was found floating in the water at Jones Beach. The Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a report of a body in the water at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department said.
