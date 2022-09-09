Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
EUR/JPY trading upward with strong momentum, this time the pair might print a new higher high and continue the bullish trend. Traders could wait for a bearish correction toward the breakout point at 140.50 for a chance to enter long positions. Meanwhile, short positions are highly speculative positions to take. Traders who enter short positions will use a tight stop level.
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 109.024
The US dollar currency index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 108.550 to trade at about 109.024. The USDX appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
CAD/JPY Holds Gains Around 109.71 Amid Post-BoC 75 bps Hike
The CAD/JPY currency pair is rising due to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) recent decision to raise rates by 75 basis points, from 2.50% to 3.25%, amid mixed market sentiment, with most global equities falling. After the Canadian central bank decided to raise interest rates, the CAD/JPY gained traction....
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.0108 to trade at about 1.0039. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has since advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance at 1.3051 to trade at about 1.3026. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the daily chart. The currency pair still remains several levels above the 100-day moving average line despite the pullback....
GBP/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trade at 1.1591
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.1634 to trade at about 1.1591. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair also remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line despite...
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test
EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
USD/JPY Bullish Correction Levels To Watch
USDJPY is finally retreating from its strong rally, possibly giving buyers an opportunity to hop in the uptrend at better levels. Price is testing the 50% level that lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. A larger correction could reach the 61.8% Fib that’s closer to a rising...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 08, 2022
Stock futures on the bearish pullback after ECB delivers jumbo rate-hike. ECB raised the interest rate by 75 bps today which analysts largely expect. The central bank cited that more rate-hike is planned to combat inflation. ECB now sees average inflation of 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023, and 2.3% in 2024. After the rate-hike announcement, DJIA futures immediately turn to negative 80 points.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) misses estimates
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 6.72% (As on September 9, 11:29:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses earnings & revenue estimates for the second quarter of FY 22. Sales of the fire, high performance, high visibility and woven product lines increased by $1.6 million as the company continues to see a recovery from the depressed levels of demand in these markets during COVID-19. The sales were negatively impacted by declines in our disposable and chemical product lines by $0.8 million though the company was seeing an increase in direct container activity at the end of the second quarter. On a consolidated basis for the fiscal 2023 second quarter, domestic sales were $13.4 million or 48% of total revenues and international sales were $14.8 million or 52% of total revenues. This compares with domestic sales of $11.2 million or 41% of the total and international sales of $16.1 million or 59% of the total in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, while fiscal 2022 second quarter domestic sales were $11.3 million or 41% of total revenues and international sales were $16.2 million or 59% of total revenues.
EUR/USD Short-Term Channel Resistance Test
EURUSD has been trending lower on its short-term time frame, with its lower highs and lower lows connected by a descending channel. Price is currently testing the resistance and could be due for a drop back to the support levels soon. If the top of the channel keeps gains in...
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
Trade Capital UK Reports A 72% Reduction In Net Loss FY2021
Trade Capital UK has announced its revenue reports for the financial year 2021. According to the platform, with the trade name Trade.com, it recorded a 114% surge in its annual revenue for the period ending 31 December 2021. This came in at £240,000 compared to the £112,212 recorded in the previous year.
EUR/USD Bulls Struggle After Refreshing One-Month Migh, Pokes Short-Term Support
During Tuesday’s Asian session, the EUR/USD currency pair fell from the highest point of the month to 1.0120. Traders look at the US CPI data to see if prices are going up or down. Second-tier German data are crucial. Comments from the ECB that were “hawkish” and “optimistic” Ukraine-...
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV) Loss Decreases
InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, stock rose 12.35% (As on September 14, 11:10:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company ended the fiscal year with a census of approximately 6,650 participants and generated $698.6 million of revenue. For fiscal 2022, Center-level Contribution Margin of $135.4 million, decreased 22.2% compared to $174.1 million in 2021. Center-level Contribution Margin) as a percent of revenue of 19.4%, decreased 7.9 percentage points compared to 27.3% in 2021. Net loss was of $8.0 million in fiscal 2022, compared to a net loss of $44.7 million in 2021. Net loss margin was of 1.1%, a decrease of 5.9 percentage points compared to 7.0% in 2021. Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $6.5 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or a loss of $0.36 per share in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million, a decrease of $51.0 million compared to $85.3 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA) margin of 4.9%, a decrease of 8.5 percentage points compared to 13.4% in 2021. Census of approximately 6,650 compared to 6,850 in 2021. The company has ended the fiscal year with $184.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $86.4 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and capital leases. Meanwhile, due to the inherent uncertainty and open timeline around sanction release, the company will not provide forward looking guidance for fiscal year 2023.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock fell 1.95% (As on September 8, 11:27:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Global fee revenue for KF Digital was $83.8 million, which was up approximately 4% year over year and 10% at constant currency. The subscription and license component of digital’s fee revenue continued to grow, reaching $30 million, which is up approximately 21% year over year and was approximately 35% of revenue for the quarter. Global new business for KF Digital was approximately $93 million, with $31 million of the total coming from subscription and license sales. Earnings and profitability were slightly impacted in the quarter by investments in both commercial sales representatives and product development initiatives. In the first quarter, digital generated adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, with a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Now turning to consulting. Fee revenue grew to $166.5 million, which was up approximately 12% year over year and 18% at constant currency. Fee revenue growth continued to be broad-based across all solution areas and strongest regionally in EMEA and North America, which were up 18% and 20%, respectively, at constant currency. Consulting new business was up 1% year over year and 7% at constant currency. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA for consulting grew $2.7 million or 10% to $29.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%. Growth in professional search and interim was also strong in the first quarter, supported by steady market demand for skilled professionals and aided by new and enhanced capabilities recently acquired from both Lucas Group and Patina. Fee revenue for permanent placement was $74 million, which was up approximately $22 million or 42% year over year. In the first quarter, global executive search adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $62.2 million, which was up 1% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7%.
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) beats analysts’ forecasts
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) stock rose 5.88% (As on September 9, 11:28:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $133.1 million, up from $103.3 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million one year ago. For the second quarter, non-GAAP operating margin was (3%). Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2022 was $540.9 million. During the quarter, RPO and cRPO up 33% and 29% year-over-year, respectively. At the end of the quarter, there were 98 $1 million customers, up 32% year-over-year.
Chinese Yuan Finds Gains on Easing Inflation Data, Robust Credit Conditions
The Chinese yuan strengthened to close out the trading week as easing inflation data and rising US financial markets lifted the Asian currency. The has come under tremendous pressure in 2022, sliding nearly 9% against the greenback. With a slowing Chinese economy, more debt, and global volatility, this could be the new normal.
