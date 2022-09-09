ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Michael Salinger
4d ago

Trump lost and you’re in a cult. Send these bozos an itemized bill for their requests and require payment up front. Then watch them change their muddled minds.

Houseguest
4d ago

Are all the other states dealing with this BS? All these republicans need to be voted out. They have been a huge headache ever since Trump lost!

Gerald Hecker
3d ago

Can easily be scanned and sent to requester. This nonsense of needing to hire folks and it will be expensive is garbage. Do your job! You work for the taxpayer.And redaction is not needed. Anyone can get a voter roll that contains the residents information.No need to make something this isn't.

Ohio’s redistricting fiasco highlights fragility of the rule of law underpinning our democracy: Steven H. Steinglass

CLEVELAND -- This has been a sad year in Ohio for those who believe in the rule of law. In the first five months of 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled five times that proposals of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the decennial redistricting of the Ohio General Assembly violated the Ohio Constitution. The commission, enabled by the remarkable intervention of a three-judge federal district court panel, ignored each of the court’s decisions. As a result, Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will elect state legislators from districts distorted by partisan gerrymandering.
