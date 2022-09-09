Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

CLEVELAND -- This has been a sad year in Ohio for those who believe in the rule of law. In the first five months of 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled five times that proposals of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the decennial redistricting of the Ohio General Assembly violated the Ohio Constitution. The commission, enabled by the remarkable intervention of a three-judge federal district court panel, ignored each of the court’s decisions. As a result, Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will elect state legislators from districts distorted by partisan gerrymandering.

