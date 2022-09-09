Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

Read full article on original website
Michael Salinger
4d ago
Trump lost and you’re in a cult. Send these bozos an itemized bill for their requests and require payment up front. Then watch them change their muddled minds.
7
Houseguest
4d ago
Are all the other states dealing with this BS? All these republicans need to be voted out. They have been a huge headache ever since Trump lost!
6
Gerald Hecker
3d ago
Can easily be scanned and sent to requester. This nonsense of needing to hire folks and it will be expensive is garbage. Do your job! You work for the taxpayer.And redaction is not needed. Anyone can get a voter roll that contains the residents information.No need to make something this isn't.
2
Ohio’s redistricting fiasco highlights fragility of the rule of law underpinning our democracy: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND -- This has been a sad year in Ohio for those who believe in the rule of law. In the first five months of 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled five times that proposals of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for the decennial redistricting of the Ohio General Assembly violated the Ohio Constitution. The commission, enabled by the remarkable intervention of a three-judge federal district court panel, ignored each of the court’s decisions. As a result, Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will elect state legislators from districts distorted by partisan gerrymandering.
WOUB
Secretary of State rejects Democrats’ replacement candidate to challenge Jay Edwards
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio’s Secretary of State has rejected the Democratic Party’s bid for a replacement candidate to run against Rep. Jay Edwards in November. In a letter Tuesday to the Athens County Board of Elections, Frank LaRose, a Republican, explained his decision. What it boils...
wyso.org
'Things can be pretty tough,' says Dayton's only Democratic state legislator
The only Democratic state legislator in the Dayton area held a town hall in Jefferson Township last night. It was part of a statewide tour by house democrats leading up to the midterm elections in November. At the event, freshman representative Willis Blackshear Jr. spoke about the bills he and...
Ohio unemployment fraud down, but still a stressor for victims: Capitol Letter
Down but not out: Unemployment fraud these days in Ohio is only a fraction of what it was in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, when scammers stole hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits from Ohio. But as Jeremy Pelzer reports, bogus jobless claims still remain an issue, and some Ohioans are still struggling to address problems created by past fraud.
hometownstations.com
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Democrats are saying that residents have been paying too much for too long for the current leadership in the state capital and they say it needs to stop. The "Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent hunting leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to solicit payments from dozens of individuals in exchange for purported hunting leases he had no rights to sell. According to court documents, throughout 2019, Nathanal L. Knox, 30, of Ohio,...
sciotopost.com
Stewart Announces Launch Cut Red Tape Ohio Website
COLUMBUS—State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) today announced the launch of Cut Red Tape Ohio, a website developed by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) and the Ohio business community to provide more transparency within Ohio’s rule-making process within its agencies. “This is a really exciting initiative...
Ohio law allowing guns in schools goes into effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — House Bill 99, which allows teachers to carry guns in their classrooms, is officially in effect. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this past June, did not have bipartisan support: four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against it. The law does not mean every teacher or school […]
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven
22 Republican governors expressed their disapproval of the student debt cancellation in a letter to Joe Biden
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Nan Whaley Aims to Create 17,000 Union Jobs in First Term
At North Shore AFL-CIO, Democratic candidate for governor explains her "One Good Job" pledge
The write-in way to a better Ohio: Mark Pukita
DUBLIN, Ohio -- According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, as of Oct. 1, 2021, Ohio had just under 8 million registered voters. Less than 2 million Ohioans vote in most of Ohio’s primary elections. These are the 2 million Ohio voters who have a party affiliation (about 50/50 Democratic/Republican). The remaining 6 million are classified as “unaffiliated” or what most Ohioans refer to as “independents.” This means about 11% of Ohio’s voters select the Democratic and Republican nominees for statewide offices.
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Ohio chief defends officer who shot dog: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
"You got a split second to make a decision, the dogs closing in on you what are you going to do? At this point the information I have I'm not seeing where the officer did anything wrong or out of the ordinary," said Chief Ingram.
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
Reviewing bus safety regulations can save lives: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio – School is back in session in Brooklyn, Independence, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills, which means there are more young people walking, riding bikes and getting on and off school buses in all five cities. Although drivers should be aware of the laws regarding school bus...
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
