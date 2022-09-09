Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
WIBW
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on...
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Street Takeover Spectator Killed In Kansas City
Early on the morning of September 5, a person watching a street takeover event was hit and ran over by an orange Dodge Charger. While the driver of the Mopar fled the scene, someone took the victim to a local hospital with injuries which were reported as non-life threatening. However, the victim was rushed into surgery and later pronounced dead.
WIBW
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels has been putting on a show the last two weeks and he’s gaining national attention. Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week two of the college football season. In the win, Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219...
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
WIBW
No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night. Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.
WIBW
Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
KVOE
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Lyon Co. car flips, sends 2 to hospital
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash […]
WIBW
KU’s Bryant nabs Big 12 DPOW
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-back weeks Kansas football has a Defensive Player of the Week. This time, it’s Cornerback Cobee Bryant who sealed the game with a pick-six in overtime which marked the Jayhawks first ever win in Morgantown. Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor marks...
WIBW
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, has pleaded guilty. Reid, charged with DWI - causing serious physical injury, was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Harley Davidson building, that can be found on 21 St. and Topeka Blvd., also offers its visitors a meal at the Black Dog Bar-B-Que located inside the historic building. Black Dog Bar-B-Que first opened back in 2009, and according to owner/partner, Ray Moorhead, Black...
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
WIBW
Waterline break causes lane closures for emergency repairs in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A waterline break in North Topeka caused the closure of the southbound lanes of N Topeka Ave. The City of Topeka says an emergency water line repair has been set up on N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. as a waterline break has caused traffic disruption in the area.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
WIBW
Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka. They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.
