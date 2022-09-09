ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
PERRY, KS
WIBW

Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
TOPEKA, KS
Motorious

Street Takeover Spectator Killed In Kansas City

Early on the morning of September 5, a person watching a street takeover event was hit and ran over by an orange Dodge Charger. While the driver of the Mopar fled the scene, someone took the victim to a local hospital with injuries which were reported as non-life threatening. However, the victim was rushed into surgery and later pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels has been putting on a show the last two weeks and he’s gaining national attention. Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week two of the college football season. In the win, Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Speedway#Pit Stop#The Hollywood Casino 400
WIBW

Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night. Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia

Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Lyon Co. car flips, sends 2 to hospital

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KU’s Bryant nabs Big 12 DPOW

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-back weeks Kansas football has a Defensive Player of the Week. This time, it’s Cornerback Cobee Bryant who sealed the game with a pick-six in overtime which marked the Jayhawks first ever win in Morgantown. Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor marks...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka. They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy