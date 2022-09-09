Read full article on original website
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
'Scaredy cats': Masked neo-Nazis hold antisemitic banners on Massachusetts overpasses
SAUGUS, Mass. — Leaders in multiple Massachusetts communities are denouncing a neo-Nazi group for displaying antisemitic banners from highway overpasses over the weekend. The incidents happened Saturday evening as one banner was held from an overpass on Route 1 in Saugus, while the other was held from an overpass on Route 114 in Danvers.
Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
Broken pipe forces Massachusetts RMV Plymouth Service Center to close for 'more than one week'
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Appointments and staff members are being relocated from a Massachusetts RMV location for "more than one week" after flooding caused by a broken water pipe over the weekend. The pipe burst on Sunday inside a ceiling at the Plymouth Service Center located at 40 Industrial Park...
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
Trial site in Massachusetts to test Paxlovid in kids
UMass Chan Medical School is on the cutting edge of COVID-19 research at a critical time. The facility is now enrolling patients ages 6 to 12 in a trial to test the safety and efficacy of Paxlovid in children.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
Fenway Park blood drive among 9/11 events held in city of Boston
BOSTON — More than 300 people stopped by Fenway Park to give blood on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Some of the people who donated blood at the Boston ballpark were in grade school on 9/11, while others were in harm's way. "This huge explosion,"...
New Hampshire distillery cooks up crab-flavored whiskey to tackle the green crab problem
NEEDHAM, Mass. — European green crabs are an invasive species that is devastating the native New England shellfish population. One local distiller,Tamworth Distilling, is hoping to help the problem by developing a green crab whiskey.
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Mayor Michelle Wu challenging Boston's 2020 Census count, says population undercounted
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she's challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 count of the city's population, saying it was significantly undercounted. “We’re fighting for our fair share to be counted and to be a part of our community,” Wu said. Wu said the official...
Moving company helps give back with backpacks filled with school supplies for Massachusetts children
WOBURN, Mass. — Last month, the operations managers at Two Men and a Truck had a special delivery. They transported 400 backpacks, each packed with $100 worth of school supplies, to children in the Youth Villages program. “It was nuts. I had to let someone know. I was like,...
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
Safety oversight hearing being held as improvements continue on MBTA's Orange Line
BOSTON — A safety oversight hearing is being held Wednesday in Boston as the MBTA continues to make improvements to the Orange Line during an unprecedented shutdown of the line. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Tuesday, the 25th day of the shutdown, that 82% of the Orange Line...
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts
Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
