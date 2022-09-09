ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
AUSTIN, TX
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Texas Health
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott joined 21 Republican governors Monday urging President Joe Biden to scrap his student loan relief plan, asserting that the thousands of dollars in individual debt relief would harm the working class.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Ken Starr, former Baylor president and Clinton investigator, dies at 76

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ken Starr, a former Baylor University president who was best known for his role in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has died at the age of 76. He was born in Vernon and died in Houston of complications related to surgery, according to a statement from the family.
HOUSTON, TX

