MOVE Texas collaborates with Texas A&M-San Antonio to promote voter registration, engagement
SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit MOVE Texas is focusing on increasing youth participation in elections and is collaborating with Texas A&M University-San Antonio. “I’m out here every day, registering folks,” Dylan Villalon, Bexar County regional coordinator for MOVE Texas said. MOVE Texas became a student organization last...
What’s up, foodie crew! I’m David Elder, the host and executive producer of the food and travel TV show Texas Eats. I’m inviting you into this newsletter (sign up below), which is all about food in and around the San Antonio area. The Texas Eats team and...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months,...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott joined 21 Republican governors Monday urging President Joe Biden to scrap his student loan relief plan, asserting that the thousands of dollars in individual debt relief would harm the working class.
What you should know about homeschooling in Texas
Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.
San Antonians report seeing a streak across the sky Monday night
SAN ANTONIO – It caught the attention of many across South Texas and Texas for that matter Monday night. It was a streak across the sky that looked like a line of lights. You may have heard of this before. Yes, SpaceX is back at it, launching Starlink satellites into orbit.
South Texas Latina-owned business makes national debut at Target for Hispanic Heritage Month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – After years of hard work and dedication, a small South Texas Latina-owned business has made its national debut with hopes of inspiring Latinos across the U.S with its exclusive new collection at Target stores. Based in Brownsville, Texas, JZD is owned by wife duo Jennifer Serrano,...
Ken Starr, former Baylor president and Clinton investigator, dies at 76
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ken Starr, a former Baylor University president who was best known for his role in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has died at the age of 76. He was born in Vernon and died in Houston of complications related to surgery, according to a statement from the family.
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
