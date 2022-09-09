Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Omni Circle is offering free lawn care to certain Topeka residents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers from Omni Circle are cutting down the stress of responsibility of residents around Topeka by just a simple task. “There’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are older that can’t cut the grass. I think it’s nice that these young men are doing this community service, helping us and some of us need help,” said resident Donald Perkins.
WIBW
Highland Park group helps girls power up
Washburn Rural HS juniors Sienna, Megan and Naledi are sprucing up and restocking Blessing Boxes around Topeka. Some very good Good Kids yearbook pictures from Ralph's photo collection. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT. We thank Ralph for honoring Good Kids for 22 years; with more to come!
WIBW
Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Harley Davidson building, that can be found on 21 St. and Topeka Blvd., also offers its visitors a meal at the Black Dog Bar-B-Que located inside the historic building. Black Dog Bar-B-Que first opened back in 2009, and according to owner/partner, Ray Moorhead, Black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Florence Crittenton conference helps move past post-pandemic slump
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Florence Crittenton in Topeka aims to get you back in the flow with their 15th annual conference. The theme is Overcoming Languishing: How to Ignite Your Post-Pandemic Flow. It explores why we might be in a bit of a funk following the pandemic, and how to break it out of it.
WIBW
Discounts offered for downtown workers at a new salon location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers. The Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened their second location downtown about two weeks ago. The new location will provide 10% discounts for Cyrus Hotel guests and even downtown Topeka City workers.
WIBW
GTP celebrates dental office officially joining the partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated a new dental office, that recently opened at Fairlawn Plaza, that also decided to join the organization on Monday. Members of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Reed Dental Center Monday, September 12, to officially welcome the group as...
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Crews extinguish debris pile blaze near Lawrence recycling center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews extinguished a blaze that erupted from a pile of debris near a Lawrence recycling center on Monday afternoon. The City of Lawrence says on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the recycling center near the area of 11th and Haskell Ave. with reports of a large pile of debris burning in an external scrap pile full of recyclable appliances and equipment.
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
WIBW
Nearly 60 arrested during joint court compliance operation in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 people were arrested during a joint court compliance operation in Topeka at the end of August. The Topeka Police Department says along with several county, state and federal partners - including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation - conducted a court compliance operation between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
WIBW
Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka. They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.
WIBW
Monarch butterfly migration nears with lower numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each September, every Monarch in North America travels from Canada all the way to a single 5-acre valley in Mexico. Kansas is a rest stop along the way, but those numbers have been declining for nearly two decades and the iconic butterfly was recently placed on the endangered species list.
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
WIBW
Washburn University gifted $1 million to build new presidential home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been gifted $1 million to build a new presidential home near the campus. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said an anonymous donor gifted $1 million to build a new presidential residence near the campus. “The location is...
WIBW
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burglary near Landon Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after an early-morning vehicle burglary near the Landon Trail in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S Kansas Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary.
WIBW
Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.
WIBW
Waterline break causes lane closures for emergency repairs in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A waterline break in North Topeka caused the closure of the southbound lanes of N Topeka Ave. The City of Topeka says an emergency water line repair has been set up on N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. as a waterline break has caused traffic disruption in the area.
Comments / 0