South Dakota high school football scores: Tea Area shocks O'Gorman

Chase Van Tol threw an 80-yard halfback option touchdown pass that was tipped into the hands of Ethan McKnelly to send Class 11AA No. 2 Tea past Class 11AAA No. 2 O'Gorman in a wild 44-41 win on Friday night.

It was a battle of different offensive styles, as O'Gorman (2-1) dominated in the air and Tea (3-0) on the ground.

The Knights' Bennett Dannenbring threw for 468 yards with five touchdown passes -- two to Ryland Sattler, who had 204 receiving yards. Sullivan Schlimgen had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

For Tea, Blake Thompson ran for 154 yards with two touchdowns. Van Tol, in addition to his sole pass of the game that ended up winning it for the Titans, ran for 116 yards with a score. Maddix Slykhuis also had a rushing touchdown.

Overall, the Knights had more than 500 yards of total offense, including 64 rushing yards. The Titans had 433 yards of total offense, including 133 passing yards.

Tea also had two interceptions.

Maverick Jones ran for 107 yards with a touchdown for the Knights.

O'Gorman led 20-12 at halftime.

South Dakota high school football scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0 -- Abe Kretchman returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score and also added rushing touchdowns of 8 and 32 yards to lead Roncalli (4-0). Maddox May and Kaden Larson each added two TD runs and Keegan Stewart picked up a blocked punt and returned it 3 yards for another TD. May rushed for 90 yards and Larson 77. Dakota Hills fell to 0-4.

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17 -- Alcester-Hudson ran for 271 total yards and scored one touchdown in every quarter. Mateo Kleinhans ran for 123 yards with a score and Jose Lopez reached the end zone twice and ran for 104 yards. For Garretson, Carson Clark ran for 144 yards with a touchdown and Hunter Abraham also ran in for a score.

Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2 -- Riley Endres scored two rushing touchdowns for B-E/E and Macklen Weber had a touchdown pass in a game where defenses shined. Aguer Van Sickle had 11 tackles for the Seahawks and Levi Wieman had 11 for Parker. Both teams combined for 279 yards of total offense and 20 first downs. There were three interceptions and three fumbles.

Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0

Canton 36, Lennox 25

Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0 -- Tye Merrill ran for 144 yards with two rushing touchdowns to lead Canistota. Tage Ortman and Joseph Bond added rushing touchdowns, while Ortman also threw two touchdown passes and had 131 yards in the air. Bond and Cayden Scott had receiving touchdowns. Tegan Sumner had 12 tackles for Florence/Henry.

Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 -- Lane Tvedt accounted for 347 yards of total offense and six scores to lead the third-rated Class 9A Warriors (3-0) to the Dakota Valley Conference win. He ran for 125 yards and three scores (1, 33 and 55 yards) and completed nine of 14 passes for 122 yards and three other scores. Jackson Schofield caught TD passes of 37 and 55 yards and Quincy Thu hauled in a 38-yarder. Adam Heyn recorded 6.5 tackles and Booker Schooley 5.5.

Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14

Chester 50, Arlington 0 -- Jovi Wolf had 104 rushing yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Hansen led the Flyers with 10 tackles, according to the Madison Daily Leader.

Colome 34, Burke 28 -- Eli Vobr's 21-yard pass to Kaden Pechota with nine seconds left gave Colome the win. Kash Heath ran for 173 yards and had two touchdowns for Colome. Pechota ran for 65 yards with a touchdown. Vobr threw for 125 yards with two touchdown passes -- both to Kaden Pechota. For Burke, Reed Benter had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Sawyer Tietgen also had a touchdown. Benter threw for 212 yards and Tietgen ran for 84.

Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24

Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21 -- Mason Stubbe scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter and ran for 64 yards as the Quarriers took an early lead an never looked back. Brayden Pankonen had a rushing touchdown and Cooper Frost had two passing touchdowns -- one to Stubbe and one to Braden Fersdahl.

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0 -- Seven players scored touchdowns to propel third-rated Class 9B De Smet (3-1) to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Trace Van Regenmorter had punt return TDs of 23 and 46 yards and Kadyn Fast rushed for 52 yards and two scores. Ganon Henrich, Gannon Gilligan and Brody Halverson also had TD runs and Gannon Gruenhagen hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from Britt Carlson.

Deuel 30, Webster 6 -- The Cardinals (3-1) intercepted four passes and notched two return touchdowns in the victory. Braydon Simon tied a school record with three interceptions, returning one of them 17 yards for a touchdown. Gavin Benck also scored on a 55-yard fumble returm and Carver Nothem added an interception. Trey Maaland tossed scoring passes to Owen Quail (6 yards) and Gabe Sather (11 yards) for Deuel's offense.

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20 -- Ryan Krog passes for 134 yards and two scores and ran for 129 and three others to lift the 4-0 Elks past the 3-1 Dolphins in the Dakota Valley Conference game. Tanner Stein and Carson Griffith each had TD receptions and Blake De Vries added a TD run. Riddick Westley contributed 126 yards rushing. De Vries added 10 tackles, Krog 7.5 and Griffith six with three sacks.

Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 16 -- Estelline-Hendricks 41, Iroquois-Lake Preston 16: Braxton Saathoff scored on an interception return, 2-yard run and 1-yard TD pass from Mattix Hausman to lead the Redhawks (1-2) to victory. Joseph McAninch ran for 144 yards and a 10-yard TD and Hausman 94 yards and a 34-yard return for EH, which also got a 75-yard kickoff return score from Wyat James. Tanner Loomis made six tackles and Braxton Jongeling five.

Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8

Faulkton 46, Langford 19

Flandreau 28, Baltic 12 -- Paul Parsley threw three touchdown passes and had 167 total passing yards for Flandreau. Ethan Hoffman had 77 yards receivng with a touchdown and Kolby Peters had 52 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Ethan Hoffman ran for 91 yards and Lane Johanson had a touchdown run. For Baltic, Tate Feucht threw for 117 yards with a touchdown to Jack Erickson, who had 90 yards receiving. Isaac Weeman had a rushing touchdown.

Gregory 50, Bennett County 0

Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14 -- Andrew Marzahn's 25-yard TD reception from Lane Tietz in the fourth quarter lifted Groton Area (2-2) to the Northeast Conference win. Tietz , who went 11-for-18 passing for 118 yards, also connected with Teylor Diegel on a 20-yard TD pass. Korbin Kuecker added a 66-yard scoring run. Kuecker made three solo tackles and 11 assists and Diegel and Ryder Johnson each intercepted passeds.

Trey Huber (1 yard) and Mitch Larson (14 yards) scored on TD runs for the Cyclones, now 1-3.

Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0 -- Luke Fraser rushed for 111 yards and three scores (52, 3 and 12 yards) and also caught two passes for 99 yards to two TDs (51, 48) to help third-rated Class 9AA Hamlin improve to 4-0. Kadyn Swenson rushed for 44 yards and a 3-yard TD and quarterback Tyson Stevenson completed five of eight passes for 188 yards.

Hanson 8, Parkston 6

Harding County/Bison 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0 -- Fourth-ranked Rapid City Stevens committed 15 penalties for 125 yards and failed to scratch the scoreboard in a 28-0 loss to No. 5 Harrisburg, the Rapid City Journal reported. The Tigers stood strong defensively and held the Raiders to 176 yards of total offense. Stevens never moved the ball inside the Harrisburg 22 yard line. Harrisburg racked up 422 yards of total offense behind a solid performance by quarterback Dylan Elrod. The senior completed 18 of 26 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions. Wide receiver Max Carlson, who also lines up as a wildcat quarterback, hauled in eight catches for 161 yards and carried the ball five times for 13 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Tytan Tryon added five catches for 131 yards.

Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0

Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 58, White River 8

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Mount Vernon-Plankinton 30, Jim River 7 -- Reed Rus ran for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns for MV-P. He also had 7.5 tackles. Brayden Sattler returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. For Jim River, Ajay Herrboldt scored on a 39-yard run.

Philip 42, Jones County 6

Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0

Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8

Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0

Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18 -- The Cossacks (3-1) bounced back from their first loss with a win that included four touchdowns and 141 yards rushing from Donovan Rose. He returned a kickoff 87 yards for one score and added TD runs of 4, 14 and 65 yards. Boden Schiller (37 yards), Lane Liebsch (2), Hudsyn Ruesink (3) and Brock Christopherson (35) also added TD runs, Schiller added 103 yards rushing. Christopherson had 10 tackles and Liebsch and Wyatt Hockett each nine.

Spearfish 36, Douglas 8

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Tea 44, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41

Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6

Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Madison 16 -- Vermillion (1-2) used 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Ty Hertz to down Milbank (0-3). Zoan Robinson caught a TD pass for the Tanagers, who led 16-0 at halftime. Garrett Mertens threw for 171 yards and ran for 58 yards and two TDs for Milbank (0-3).

Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7

Wall 50, Kadoka Area 0

Warner 60, Potter County 12

West Central 28, Madison 25 -- Justin Zirpel ran for 113 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 208 yards with two passing TDs as the Trojans held off the Bulldogs. Deuce Sherard had 55 yards receiving and Mason Berens 29 yards receiving. Both had touchdowns. For Madison, Bruce Galde ran for 112 yards with a score and Ben Brooks 101 yards with a touchdown. Brooks also had a touchdown pass to Shane Veehhof. West Central trailed 19-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Winner 22, Beresford 0

Yankton 41, Watertown 7 -- Another big game from Juven Hudson wasn't enough to prevent the Arrows (1-2) from dropping the Eastern South Dakota Conference game to the third-rated Class 11AA Bucks (2-0). Hudson rushed 31 times for 206 yards and an 80-yard touchdown run.

Rugby Ryken ran for TD runs of 2 and 14 yards and also tossed scoring passes to Gavin Swanson (24 yards), Cody Oswald (1 yard) and Austin Gobel (26 yards) for the Bucks. Evan Serck added a 1-yard TD plunge. Ryken completed 16 of 25 passes for 218 yards. Swanson ran 14 times for 161 yards.

Saturday's high school football schedule

McLaughlin vs. Marty, 2:00 PM MT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Sioux Falls Washington, 3:30 PM CT

Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, 5:00 PM MT

Huron vs. Brookings, 6:00 PM CT

Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley, 6:00 PM MT

St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche, 6:00 PM MT

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 7:00 PM CT

Pierre T.F. Riggs vs. Mitchell, 7:00 PM CT

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota high school football scores: Tea Area shocks O'Gorman