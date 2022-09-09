ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bands of America marching competition to be held in Las Cruces for first time

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University’s marching band, The Pride of New Mexico, will host a regional Bands of America competition later this month with 15 high school marching bands taking the field.

Schools from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas will be represented Saturday, Sept. 17 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Centennial, Las Cruces and Organ Mountain high schools are among the local schools set to compete. This will be the first time a BOA championship is held in New Mexico.

BOA is an organization that hosts national marching band competitions at the high school level. It is part of the nonprofit Music For All, which works to expand opportunities for music students and educators involved in marching band, symphonic band, orchestra and choir.

“Music for All is about building leaders and celebrating teachers. The Bands of America Championship in Las Cruces is a celebration of music education at its finest, showcasing the excellence, teamwork, and student leadership of the region's outstanding marching bands,” said Jeremy L. Earnhart, president and CEO of Music for All, in a news release. “These young performers and their achievements advocate for the importance of music education in schools locally and nationwide.”

The upcoming competition is one of 26 BOA championships that will be held across the country this fall. The 15 schools will compete in the preliminary competition where they will be judged by a group of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The 12 highest scoring bands will go on to compete in the finals competition later that same evening.

Top bands from across the country will end their marching season by competing in the BOA Grand National Championships Nov. 10-12. Students will have the chance to perform inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Members of the public are welcome to head out to Aggie Memorial Stadium this month to take in the music and choreography executed by the high performing bands. Tickets are $25 for prelims and finals, or $40 for all-day passes. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free. People can purchase tickets online at TicketMaster.com.

Participating high schools include:

  • Andrews High, Texas
  • Canutillo High, Texas
  • Centennial High, New Mexico
  • Cibola High, New Mexico
  • Cienega High, Arizona
  • Clovis High, New Mexico
  • Del Valle High, Texas
  • Eastwood High, Texas
  • Eldorado High, New Mexico
  • Grapevine High, Texas
  • La Cueva High, New Mexico
  • Las Cruces High, New Mexico
  • Organ Mountain High, New Mexico
  • Riverside High, Texas
  • Volcano Vista High, New Mexico
  • William Brennan High, Texas

The 45th annual Tournament of Bands hosted by NMSU is another upcoming marching band competition. High school bands from New Mexico and west Texas will take the field at Aggie Memorial Stadium Oct. 29. Ticketing information will be available at a later date.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 1

KRQE News 13

Storms across central, western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another surge of monsoon moisture is pushing into the state beginning today, moving from west to east into tomorrow. This moisture is being ushered in by once Hurricane Kay as it continues to break down over California/Arizona. The moisture will combine with a weak disturbance to provide lift into this afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucescvb.org

Tour, Taste, Learn and Grow in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Dive into the History of Agriculture and Unique Flavors of Southern New Mexico. Calling all foodies! With iconic red and green chile, as well as wine, pecans, and a variety of locally grown produce, Las Cruces, New Mexico is a foodie’s paradise, shaped by the agricultural traditions dating back thousands of years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Storms and flash flood watch for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few sprinkles are possible in western NM this morning, with some showers and weak storms around Las Cruces to El Paso. Temperatures are in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Much of the state will be partly cloudy today, with warm temperatures. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the […]
ENVIRONMENT
