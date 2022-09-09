FEMA urges eastern Kentucky flood survivors to answer their phone calls

More than 700 federal workers from across the U.S. are still working to help flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency held and update on the progress in the region Friday.Tim Pheil is a FEMA assistant federal coordinating officer. He said they are getting more people approved for aid through the appeals process.“So far, to date, we’ve changed 3200 ineligible survivors to eligible survivors and they’re currently receiving assistance.”Pheil said they have not been able to contact more than 15-hundred applicants. He says it is important for anyone looking to receive help from FEMA to answer their phone and respond to the organization’s attempts to make contact.“Because our responders and our disaster teams come from all 54 states and territories, they’re going to be numbers that may be reaching out to you from several other states. We need you to be open to answering those phone calls, that’s how we’re trying to reach you. Not every call from FEMA will come from our 800 number.”He said if someone is denied they should continue reaching out to FEMA either by calling or going to one of the disaster recovery centers.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.