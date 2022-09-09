ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

5 of 10 mobile classrooms have arrived in Castlewood after school damaged in May tornado

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Half of the mobile classrooms that will eventually be used for kindergarten through fourth-grade classes have arrived in Castlewood.

The district will begin getting the units ready for students soon, according to Superintendent Peter Books.

A fifth unit arrived Friday morning and the other five are expected to arrive by Sept. 16, he said.

The cement pad for the temporary classrooms has already been poured. By Wednesday morning, the delivered units will be in place and work will begin on connecting water, electricity, fire safety, internet and phone systems, Books said.

Classes for younger students are currently being taught at the First Presbyterian and North American Lutheran churches. Grades five through 12 are back in the school, which was badly damaged by a May 12 tornado.

“It’s going well in the churches,” Books said. “The teachers are doing a very nice job adapting to the situation. The students appear to be excited to be back in school.”

He expects the first day of class in the mobile units will be in the first few weeks of October.

The mobile units cost $984,938, Books said in July.

