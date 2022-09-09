Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
KETV.com
'School of Rock' at the Omaha Community Playhouse is family-friendly fun
OMAHA, Neb. — Class is in session but put down the pencils and get ready to rock!School of Rock is hitting the Hawks main stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse. "The School of Rock musical is based on the early 2000's movie of course starring Jack Black," show director Stephen Santa said.
KETV.com
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
KETV.com
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
KETV.com
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
KETV.com
Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural
OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
KETV.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame honor for Omaha icon Malcolm X was decades in the making
OMAHA, Neb. — Civil rights leader Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, which was decades in the making. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha worked to make it happen. Leaders said it's a relief to see him finally get this recognition. Across generations,...
KETV.com
'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
What are some good places to take 9-12-year-old kids in Omaha?
In Omaha, take I-680 to the West Maple Exit. Head West towards 108th Street. After passing 108th, keep to your left, and there will be a left hand turn lane into Hefflinger Park. Look for the signs. Proceed on the access road (slowly) around the park, to the lower parking lot. The track is located in the Northwest corner of the park.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
KETV.com
People gather at American Heroes Park for 9/11 anniversary memorial
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Citizens gathered at Bellevue's American Heroes Park Sunday afternoon to take part in an anniversary event for the terrorist attacks on Sep. 11, 2001. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsored the event. It featured the flags being raised to full staff, the ceremonial 13 folds of the flag and military leaders and first responders laying a memorial wreath.
klkntv.com
41st annual ‘All makes auto show’ brings hundreds together to show their cars and their stories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, vehicles of all makes, models, and generations filled the parking lot at Southeast community college for people to come take a walk through memory lane, or teach their children about the cars that used to be on the road not long ago.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
KETV.com
'Riverside Lakes' gets approval for residential golf cart use
WATERLOO, Neb. — A Douglas County neighborhood is now allowed to use golf carts. The county board approved an ordinance to allow the vehicles in the Riverside Lakes district — a community west of Omaha, off West Dodge Road and Highway 275. The district's board said the small...
WOWT
Car skids off road and down embankment in Omaha
Furniture was donated to people in need on Saturday. Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff. A cooler and soggy day drying out by kickoff in Lincoln. Steady rain winds down this morning but on & off showers will continue through mid-afternoon. Clouds and showers keep us quite cool, highs only reach the middle 60s.
