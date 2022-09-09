ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 104

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
FUN 104

Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
FUN 104

Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Training Flight from Rochester Fatally Crashes Near Red Wing

Bay City, WI (KROC-AM News)- A training flight that departed from Rochester ended with a crash-landing near Red Wing that killed both of the plane’s occupants. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT went down about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional airport in a field on airport property in Bay City, WI.
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preston, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Wykoff, MN
Preston, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Fountain, MN
City
Preston, MN
FUN 104

Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)

I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Trial Starting For Alleged Albert Lea Sniper

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial got underway this week at the Freeborn County Courthouse for an Albert Lea man accused of shooting and wounding an Albert Lea police officer. Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of 22-year-old Devon Weiland. He is facing three counts of first-degree...
ALBERT LEA, MN
FUN 104

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Miller
FUN 104

Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died

Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

Guilty Plea Entered For Deadly Wrong Way Crash in Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man blamed for a deadly wrong-way crash earlier this year has admitted to a felony charge stemming from the fatal incident. 36-year-old Adam Samuel Anderson today entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation. He admitted to both charges using a Norgaard plea, which means he admits guilt but does not remember his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.
WINONA, MN
FUN 104

Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St Marys Hospital#The State Patrol
FUN 104

Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
AUSTIN, MN
FUN 104

Highway 76 Detour Starts Tuesday for Bridge Project North of Houston

Motorists on Highway 76 will see a detour north of Houston starting on Tuesday, September 6th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will repair two bridges on Highway 76 over Money Creek, north of Houston. The work includes resurfacing the concrete bridge deck. Construction is scheduled until early October.
HOUSTON, MN
FUN 104

Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case

Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FUN 104

Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Expect Delays on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy