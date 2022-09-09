ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone Users#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Focal Point Iphone#Cnet
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Get Ready, iOS 16 Rolls Out Tomorrow. Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 is officially here. The new iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" event -- here's everything that was announced. Each iPhone 14 model comes with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software already installed, but the update will be available for other iPhones too. iOS 16 will be released on Monday, Sept. 12 to compatible iPhones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
China
CNET

iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CELL PHONES
Markets Insider

China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances

The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Here's Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert

Apple's recent iOS16 update added a number of features for the iPhone, including a verification step for AirPods. If you're connecting official AirPods -- such as the new AirPod Pro 2 earbuds announced last week, or the the sleek, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian -- or other compatible Bluetooth headphone devices, you likely won't notice a difference.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

4 Things to Know About iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade

The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data

When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

American Express Business Cards

Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy