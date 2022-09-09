Read full article on original website
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CNET
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
CNET
Get Ready, iOS 16 Rolls Out Tomorrow. Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 is officially here. The new iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" event -- here's everything that was announced. Each iPhone 14 model comes with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software already installed, but the update will be available for other iPhones too. iOS 16 will be released on Monday, Sept. 12 to compatible iPhones.
CNET
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
Apple Pay Later: How the New iOS 16 Feature Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later
The imminent release of iOS 16 for iPhone -- which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12 -- will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. BNPL services let you finance purchases by spreading the cost over a short period of time with no interest or fees.
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CNET
Here's Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert
Apple's recent iOS16 update added a number of features for the iPhone, including a verification step for AirPods. If you're connecting official AirPods -- such as the new AirPod Pro 2 earbuds announced last week, or the the sleek, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian -- or other compatible Bluetooth headphone devices, you likely won't notice a difference.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone...
CNET
4 Things to Know About iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade
The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
CNET
Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data
When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
CNET
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
American Express Business Cards
Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
