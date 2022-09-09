ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE : A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald’s in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a “person of interest” in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s

According to a social media post, the victim in the shooting at 1641 N. College Avenue was 28-year-old Edwin Swan. Police are looking for the individual in the photographs below in reference to the homicide.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on September 6. A nearby officer responded immediately after hearing the gunshots and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He and other responding officers began to render first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about the person pictured, please call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555 and refer to case #2022-61037.

Comments / 5

Temple Ashbaugh
4d ago

Hope they find this Guy ... this is the McDonald's Right by My House 😳 Prayers for the Family & Friends of the Person that was Murdered 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 So Sorry for Your Loss💔

Reply
2
R Kane
4d ago

"Best place to live" cities don't stay high on that list more than about a decade & Fayetteville's time is running out.

Reply
2
 

