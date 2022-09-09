Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE : A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald’s in Fayetteville.
READ MORE:Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a “person of interest” in the ongoing homicide investigation.Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
According to a social media post, the victim in the shooting at 1641 N. College Avenue was 28-year-old Edwin Swan. Police are looking for the individual in the photographs below in reference to the homicide.
The shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on September 6. A nearby officer responded immediately after hearing the gunshots and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He and other responding officers began to render first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If you have any information about the person pictured, please call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555 and refer to case #2022-61037.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 5