Montgomery County, MD

8 years since Hoggle siblings were last seen

By Cheyenne Corin
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday marked eight years since Montgomery County siblings Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were last seen.

Then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob were last seen on September 7, 2014. The family has gathered each year hoping for some sort of justice. The siblings were last seen with their mother Catherine, who was indicted on two first-degree murder charges — but since her arrest, she has been determined unfit to stand trial.

“Catherine Hoggle killed my kids, she killed my babies,” said the siblings’ father, Troy Turner. “She killed Sarah and Jacob. She took this from this world. She took everything they were going to be.”

Last month, a judge was asked to question Catherine before deciding if she was mentally fit to stand trial. Judge Richard Jordan said he needs more time and set a tentative hearing date for October 7th.

By state law, prosecutors have 5 years to move forward or dismiss charges against a person found unfit to stand trial. If Catherine’s competency is not restored by December 1, 2022, the court must dismiss the case.

If Catherine is not prosecuted before that deadline, she most likely will be committed to a psychiatric facility. If her condition does improve, charges could be reinstituted in the future.

