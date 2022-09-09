ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Armie Hammer Dating? Why It's 'Not a Priority' Amid 'House of Hammer' Controversy

By Sophie Hanson
Keeping a low profile. Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is staying out of the spotlight since certain controversies regarding his personal life came to light. You’re probably wondering who Armie Hammer is dating now and sources say “no one”.

A source told ET Online the Call Me By Your Name star has “kept it low key this past weekend after the release of the House of Hammer podcast, which levels several shocking allegations against the Hammer family.” The insider added that while he and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, remain separated since controversial allegations were made against the actor in 2020, they are on amicable terms to co-parent their two children, seven-year-old daughter Harper and five-year-old son Ford.

“Nothing has changed between them in terms of that since the docuseries came out,” the source added. “Their priorities are still taking care of their children and making sure their kids feel secure. They want to protect  them because they are still so young and don’t want them to suffer.” They explained that finding a new love interest is not a priority for him and that he wants a new relationship to feel as organic as possible when that does happen. “Dating is not a priority for Armie . He wants things to happen organically with someone who supports him. He is taking things one day at a time.” The House of Hammer documentary is a three-part series based on the whole Hammer family, including some explosive allegations made in 2020 about Armie’s alleged sexual fantasies and accusations of rape–all of which he has categorically denied.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the couple wrote in a statement. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

A source told People in July 2020 that there’s no bad blood between Hammer and Chambers as they end their marriage . “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close-knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them,” the insider said.

Since the allegations emerged, Hammer is said to have gone into rehab at a facility in Florida and has committed to being sober. The scandal is a significant fall from grace by the once-promising actor, who starred in Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name opposite Timothée Chalamet. Before that, he won hearts as Prince Andrew Alcott in the fantasy Snow White retelling, Mirror Mirror .

