Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

House fire on Windmill Lane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

McDonald's Worker Arrested in Sulphur for Identity Theft

Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department. She was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
SULPHUR, LA
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic abuse

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy who has been under investigation since August for domestic abuse has been arrested. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office received a complaint on Aug. 2 in reference to Deputy Ed Choi, 39. She said the abuse occurred several weeks prior to the complaint being filed.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

City of Sulphur event is Christmas at its merriest

Christmas Under the Oaks celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The city of Sulphur’s premiere holiday event combines shopping from local retail, crafting and nonprofit vendors galore, “snow,” carriage rides down Pecan Street to see the Christmas lights and decorations, live entertainment featuring a Saturday night headliner, school choir performances, carnival rides, delicious food and the Kiwanis Christmas parade that pleases all ages. Even the Grinch loves Christmas Under the Oaks.
SULPHUR, LA
Andalusia Star News

Remember When: The Caton’s cabin of yesteryear

At Homecoming 2022-23, this year at Andalusia High School, the graduation classes of the three’s are being honored and celebrated based on the years students were graduated in 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013. As I was perusing Memolusia annuals in the Heritage Room recently, I ran across some information featured in the 1983 yearbook. Let me share some stories about “Caton’s Cabin,” a popular place for students to gather.
ANDALUSIA, AL

