KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
KPLC TV
House fire on Windmill Lane
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
Calcasieu deputy fired and arrested after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
theadvocate.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
westcentralsbest.com
McDonald's Worker Arrested in Sulphur for Identity Theft
Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department. She was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Rayne man attacks residents with stool in home invasion
According to the Rayne Police Department (RPD), a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu DA employee arrested for theft; fired
The former employee worked in the traffic department as a secretary, and is accused of stealing money orders.
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic abuse
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy who has been under investigation since August for domestic abuse has been arrested. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office received a complaint on Aug. 2 in reference to Deputy Ed Choi, 39. She said the abuse occurred several weeks prior to the complaint being filed.
Lake Charles American Press
City of Sulphur event is Christmas at its merriest
Christmas Under the Oaks celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The city of Sulphur’s premiere holiday event combines shopping from local retail, crafting and nonprofit vendors galore, “snow,” carriage rides down Pecan Street to see the Christmas lights and decorations, live entertainment featuring a Saturday night headliner, school choir performances, carnival rides, delicious food and the Kiwanis Christmas parade that pleases all ages. Even the Grinch loves Christmas Under the Oaks.
Haunted House Like No Other, 'Gothic Jail After Dark' Returns in DeRidder
One of the most unique and authentic haunted houses in the state of Louisiana is returning this October as Gothic Jail After Dark in DeRidder is back.
KPLC TV
DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said. Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to...
Sulphur woman found guilty of murder
Kerri Monic was arrested in January 2021 and accused in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: The Caton’s cabin of yesteryear
At Homecoming 2022-23, this year at Andalusia High School, the graduation classes of the three’s are being honored and celebrated based on the years students were graduated in 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013. As I was perusing Memolusia annuals in the Heritage Room recently, I ran across some information featured in the 1983 yearbook. Let me share some stories about “Caton’s Cabin,” a popular place for students to gather.
