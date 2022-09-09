ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

USS Ross returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Norfolk Saturday. According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, The ship's return marks the end of her time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer. After having been previously homeported in Norfolk, Ross had been serving in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show is finally back in 2022 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. It’s happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The event at NAS Oceana is free and open to the public, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Search on for kayaker reported missing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE
legalexaminer.com

Where Are the Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians in Virginia Beach?

The number of pedestrian accidents that happen each year is staggering. Nationwide, approximately 7,000 pedestrians are killed each year – one death every 75 minutes. More than 100,000 pedestrians end up in emergency rooms for non-fatal crash-related injuries. Here in Virginia, about 130 pedestrians are killed, with thousands more left seriously injured.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

NSU names Brian Covington new chief of police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University named Brian K. Covington the new chief of police Monday. According to NSU, Covington has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience along with eight years of military service. He joined the force in 2019 and has served as an investigations lieutenant,...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

