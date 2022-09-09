Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical AdventureTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
USS Ross returns to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Norfolk Saturday. According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, The ship's return marks the end of her time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer. After having been previously homeported in Norfolk, Ross had been serving in...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
WAVY News 10
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show is finally back in 2022 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. It’s happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The event at NAS Oceana is free and open to the public, and...
Search for missing kayaker underway near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing man near the Lesner Bridge. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, 27-year-old Ryan Tew launched from Crab Creek in the Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 last night in his kayak. According to Coast Guard, search crews...
WAVY News 10
Search on for kayaker reported missing in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
'Carry On' honors fallen first responders by carrying a 700-pound log across VB
The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Task Force 2 transported the 9/11 Honor Log starting at the Navy SEAL Memorial located at Oceanfront.
Chesapeake Police Dept. takes operations sky high, expanding drone technology
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are using eyes in the sky to try to improve public safety across Hampton Roads. In the last few years, city officials budgeted for drone technology to help police officers fight crime. Recently, the Chesapeake Police Department added to its fleet. “Prior to drone technology,...
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
virginialiving.com
Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts
An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
Newport News man pleads guilty to fraud against Navy Federal Credit Union
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using an online dating scheme to try and defraud sailors and Navy Federal Credit Union. He was facing conspiracy to commit bank fraud. U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber with the Department of Justice said Samari Smith, 20,...
13News Now Vault: 28 years ago this week, The Dome came down in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For many people, the vacant lot between 18th and 20th Streets at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront doesn’t stand out or mean much. After all, it’s been empty for more than a quarter century. But for those in the know, it’s clear the potential for something great is already in the DNA of the 10-acre lot.
legalexaminer.com
Where Are the Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians in Virginia Beach?
The number of pedestrian accidents that happen each year is staggering. Nationwide, approximately 7,000 pedestrians are killed each year – one death every 75 minutes. More than 100,000 pedestrians end up in emergency rooms for non-fatal crash-related injuries. Here in Virginia, about 130 pedestrians are killed, with thousands more left seriously injured.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
NSU names Brian Covington new chief of police
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University named Brian K. Covington the new chief of police Monday. According to NSU, Covington has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience along with eight years of military service. He joined the force in 2019 and has served as an investigations lieutenant,...
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
Ambulance stolen, crashed by patient from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
An ambulance was stolen by a patient in Norfolk early Tuesday morning, according to a Sentara representative.
Norfolk City Council to vote on funding of local security protections for Rep. Luria
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council will vote Tuesday on accepting funds from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to protect Elaine Luria, the Democratic congresswoman who lives in the city. The $68,000 in funding would go towards paying deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide security support...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rejects heat of passion claims by Virginia Beach sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover
A Navy sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover after catching them having sex will stand trial on murder charges after a judge rejected his claims of killing the man in the heat of passion. Virginia Beach District Judge Sandra Menago certified charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of...
