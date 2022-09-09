ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton PD gets state certification

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Cave-in closes part of Albany road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

A hint of fall across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a delightful change behind Tuesday’s cold front. Drier air has pulled through the region with an early taste of fall, less humidity and tons of sunshine. Tonight a fall-like cool crisp airmass kicks off Wednesday morning with lows upper 50s to mid 60s then warming into the mid 80s with tons of sunshine through the afternoon.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders. Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester Palace Theater gets new act as restaurant

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Palace Theatre isn’t changing its history. Instead, it’s adding more to it. The Palace Theatre holds memories for many in Sylvester. What started in 1944, will now give a taste of history with a lasting impact. Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a...
SYLVESTER, GA
southgatv.com

High School Football Game of the Week – Week 5 options

ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Turner County vs Westover. Coffee High vs Salem. Monroe...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rain Keeps Temps in the 70s

Today has been another day of below average temperatures. Some stayed in the 70s with ongoing rainfall. Areas have received about an inch towards Thomas County and Colquitt County. Everywhere else getting rain hasn’t gotten an inch yet. Local Highs - 89 is the Climate Normal. 80 - Bainbridge.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

