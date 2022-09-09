Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
WALB 10
Tifton PD gets state certification
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
WALB 10
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
Exchange Club ready to 'make memories' with return of fair
ALBANY — While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: “Call us the anti-virtual experience.”. Officials with the Exchange...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ain't it grands: Albany Recreation and Parks celebrates grandparents
ALBANY — It was a celebration of grandparents for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, but the reality is that these family members often are not just older role models and sources of wisdom. These days, many are raising their grandchildren. Among those who were raised in a grandparents’...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
WALB 10
Southwest Ga. nonprofit honoring first responders with a seat at their own table
Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a piece of the theatre aspect by keeping the signage. When you walk into The Palace Restaurant and Bar, art pieces will be displayed. Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street.
WALB 10
A hint of fall across SGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a delightful change behind Tuesday’s cold front. Drier air has pulled through the region with an early taste of fall, less humidity and tons of sunshine. Tonight a fall-like cool crisp airmass kicks off Wednesday morning with lows upper 50s to mid 60s then warming into the mid 80s with tons of sunshine through the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
WALB 10
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders. Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of...
Dougherty County commissioners consider use of 18 acres at former National Guard facility
ALBANY — A possible plan for property near Tift Park deeded to the county by the state became clearer on Monday with a report to the Dougherty County Commission on a private-public partnership to create apartments and recreational facilities. Central to the concept is the involvement of the Albany-Dougherty...
Opioid overdoses more severe than in the past, Dougherty EMS director says
ALBANY — “South Park’s” Mr. Mackey was right, and nowhere is his mantra “Drugs are bad, mkay?” more on the nose than when it comes to opioids, which claimed the lives of nearly 40 people in Dougherty County last year. While the stereotypical heroin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Sylvester Palace Theater gets new act as restaurant
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Palace Theatre isn’t changing its history. Instead, it’s adding more to it. The Palace Theatre holds memories for many in Sylvester. What started in 1944, will now give a taste of history with a lasting impact. Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 5 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Turner County vs Westover. Coffee High vs Salem. Monroe...
albanyceo.com
Kenneth Dyer of Dougherty County Schools System on Work-Based Learning
Kenneth Dyer is Superintendent of Dougherty County Schools System. He talks about how they prepare students to enter the workforce with quality skills. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
WALB 10
Rain Keeps Temps in the 70s
Today has been another day of below average temperatures. Some stayed in the 70s with ongoing rainfall. Areas have received about an inch towards Thomas County and Colquitt County. Everywhere else getting rain hasn’t gotten an inch yet. Local Highs - 89 is the Climate Normal. 80 - Bainbridge.
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
Albany police ask residents to ‘do the right thing’ to find Willie Stringer’s killer
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is trying to find the suspect in the shooting death of Willy Stringer Jr. and is asking anyone with information to “do the right thing” and provide information about his death. On August 5, 2020, Willie Stringer Jr. decided to walk...
Comments / 1