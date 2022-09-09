Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
Harry Styles Promotes Midterm Voter Registration With 'Harryween' Sweepstakes
The singer, partnering with a nonprofit called HeadCount, will invite two lucky participants to his 2022 Halloween concert.
‘Dateline’s’ Andrea Canning talks crime, writing rom-coms and ‘Baywatch’ internship
A jet-setting journalist leads a double life: documenting real-life stories of crime and intrigue by day, and penning lovey-dovey Christmas TV movies and sinister mysteries by night. It might sound far-fetched, but for Andrea Canning, it’s just another day of the week. Canning, a correspondent for “Dateline,” is marking...
Comments / 0