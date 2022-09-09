Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Asghar Farhadi, Christine Vachon, Alexander Nanau Join Juries at Zurich Film Festival
Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Oscar winners “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits includes Oscar winner “Boys Don’t Cry,” and Oscar nominees “Far from Heaven” and “Carol,” and Romania’s Alexander Nanau, the director of the Oscar nominated “Collective,” are among the jury members at the 18th edition of the Zurich Film Festival, which takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
Why making 'Glass Onion' scared Rian Johnson even more than 'The Last Jedi'
Fresh from the world premiere of his "Knives Out" sequel, Johnson explains the origins of Benoit Blanc and why he wants his Netflix film in theaters.
