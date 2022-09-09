Read full article on original website
Candidates, Activists Spar Over Controversial ‘Lakeview Screams' Political Ad
For many TV viewers, a conservative super PAC-funded advertisement called “Lakeview Scream” was seen during Sunday's Chicago Bears game, and the spot sparked immediate controversy. The advertisement, funded by the conservative "People Who Play by the Rules" PAC, is critical of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor...
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Counties at ‘High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several Illinois counties still remain at a "high" COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch for. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID-19...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Rebound, Latest Numbers and More
How common is COVID rebound and what should you know if you think you have it?. After several recent high-profile cases, many have been wondering about the condition. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. What We Know About COVID Rebound, Its Causes and...
4 Illinois Universities Land on U.S. News & World Report's ‘Best Colleges' List
Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten. The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen...
Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?
Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
Illinois' Mysterious $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Faces Fast-Approaching Claiming Deadline
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?
Roughly six million Illinois residents are slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois as checks begin rolling out Monday. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
Direct Deposit or Check? Find Out How You'll Get Your Illinois Tax Rebate
Checks began rolling out Monday as part of the Pritzker administration's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which will provide one-time individual income and property tax rebates to those who are eligible. Around six million Illinoisans are eligible to receive rebates in accordance with the plan, which was originally approved in April.
You May Need to Fill Out These Forms to Get Your Illinois Rebate Checks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Illinois officials are touting the rollout of income and property tax rebate payments this week, but some taxpayers may still need to take an additional step in order to receive their monies. The rebates, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed earlier...
Illinois' $1.3B Mega Millions Winner Has 15 Days Left to Make a Decision. Here's What's at Stake
July 29, a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold a lucky $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket to someone. But more than 40 days later, the Illinois winner has remained silent. However, that's not so unusual, according to Illinois Lottery officials. “For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not...
