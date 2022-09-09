ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofits work together on affordable housing in west Charlotte neighborhood

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A first-of-its-kind program is coming to a west Charlotte neighborhood to keep renters in their homes for the long term.

Bob Glusenkamp and his construction team from Habitat for Humanity spent the last six weeks renovating a two-bedroom duplex in Charlotte’s Camp Greene neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity plans to purchase 23 of the same units and turn them into affordable housing.

“The units have good bones to them, they just need modernization, a little tender, love and care,” Glusenkamp said.

Freedom Communities, a nonprofit that focuses on Camp Greene, led the charge on the project.

Executive director Hannah Beavers says most people who live there make an average income of $25,000 a year.

To apply for similar home ownership, click here.

