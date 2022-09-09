ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Fox News

‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’

Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos

It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
People

Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'

The model and ex Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020 Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl. The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing." "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers,...
ETOnline.com

Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics

It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Says Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, Khai, Is ‘Very Brave’ in Rare Interview

Gigi Hadid gushed about her daughter, Khai, in a new interview promoting her new knitwear line, Guest in Residence. In a clip from Hadid’s chat with Willie Geist for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the model gave a few rare quotes about her daughter. “I think she’s a genius,” Hadid said of Khai, who turns two years old this month. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Kiss In Rare PDA Photos At U.S. Open

For Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Sunday’s men’s singles final at the 2022 U.S. Open ended in “love.” Devin, 25, and Kendall, 26, watched as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud on the court of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. New York. During the match, the action got hot in the stands, with the rekindled lovers sealing their resurrected love with a kiss. Photographers captured Kendall, wearing a blue sweater tied around her shoulders, leaning in to kiss the Phoenix Suns player, a rare moment of PDA from this very private couple.
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly spotted partying with Gigi Hadid amid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a party with Gigi Hadid after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, last month, an “insider” has told Us Weekly.The actor, 47, and the model, 27, attended a New York Fashion Week after-party last Saturday, 10 September, according to the magazine’s source.News that Mr DiCaprio and Ms Morrone, 25, had ended their four-year relationship broke at the end of August.The reason for their separation has not been confirmed.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysCorgis and their owners gather dressed in royal attire to honour Queen Elizabeth IIMiley Cyrus sued by paparazzo after posting photo of herself on Instagram
