Read full article on original website
Related
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’
Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Are Hanging Out & ‘Getting To Know Each Other’: Report
New couple alert! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “getting to know each other,” according to a source trusted by PEOPLE. However, while a second insider said “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” the first source noted they’re not officially “dating.”. Meanwhile, a third source...
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'
The model and ex Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020 Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl. The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing." "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
ETOnline.com
Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics
It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
Spencer Pratt labeled Lisa Kudrow the 'rudest' celebrity he's met, saying she told Heidi Montag he has 'eyes of a serial killer'
"Oh that's easy," Pratt said in a TikTok when asked who was the rudest celebrity he'd met. "Phoebe from 'Friends.'"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gigi Hadid Says Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, Khai, Is ‘Very Brave’ in Rare Interview
Gigi Hadid gushed about her daughter, Khai, in a new interview promoting her new knitwear line, Guest in Residence. In a clip from Hadid’s chat with Willie Geist for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the model gave a few rare quotes about her daughter. “I think she’s a genius,” Hadid said of Khai, who turns two years old this month. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Kiss In Rare PDA Photos At U.S. Open
For Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Sunday’s men’s singles final at the 2022 U.S. Open ended in “love.” Devin, 25, and Kendall, 26, watched as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud on the court of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. New York. During the match, the action got hot in the stands, with the rekindled lovers sealing their resurrected love with a kiss. Photographers captured Kendall, wearing a blue sweater tied around her shoulders, leaning in to kiss the Phoenix Suns player, a rare moment of PDA from this very private couple.
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly spotted partying with Gigi Hadid amid dating rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at a party with Gigi Hadid after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, last month, an “insider” has told Us Weekly.The actor, 47, and the model, 27, attended a New York Fashion Week after-party last Saturday, 10 September, according to the magazine’s source.News that Mr DiCaprio and Ms Morrone, 25, had ended their four-year relationship broke at the end of August.The reason for their separation has not been confirmed.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysCorgis and their owners gather dressed in royal attire to honour Queen Elizabeth IIMiley Cyrus sued by paparazzo after posting photo of herself on Instagram
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
Comments / 0