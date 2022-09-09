Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
NBC Bay Area
All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free
Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
NBC Bay Area
Milder Weather Helps Crews Battle Mosquito Fire in Sierra Foothills
Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes Monday in the Sierra Nevada. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles, or about 46,500 acres, with 10% containment, according to Cal Fire. Forecasters predicted a respite...
