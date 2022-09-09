ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters to conduct control burn at Willows-Glenn County Airport

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters will be conducting a control burn at the Willows-Glenn County Airport on Tuesday evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m., crews will begin the burn. Smoke, flames and emergency personnel will be in the area. The Willows Fire Department says the area has seen some fires and has...
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire stopped on side of the road

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens

CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council unanimously voted to approve three public safety items on its agenda Tuesday night. One of those included the purchase of a new fire engine. The new engine will be manned at station 82 off of Pearson Rd. It will replace an engine that's 20...
PARADISE, CA
City
Manton, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed

Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Fire Department and community remember victims of 9/11

CHICO, Calif. - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when thousands of people died in the terror attacks. The Chico Fire Department held a "Never Forget Ceremony" for the community and firefighters to honor the lives lost. A bell was rung several times in memory of each life lost...
CHICO, CA
Paradise Post

Berry Creek community remembers fire that killed 16

BERRY CREEK — As a disrupted community remembered the second anniversary of the Bear Fire which leveled the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, some were still waiting to rebuild their lives while others stayed optimistic. The Bear Fire was part of the North Complex Fires which affected...
BERRY CREEK, CA
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

State Route 70 is now open to one-way traffic control

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that State Route 70 is now open to 24/7, one-way traffic control as of noon on Saturday. Caltrans also says that there could be up to 30-minute delays following the full closure for culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. This is three days before the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

