NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: How, When to Watch

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
We are just a couple of days away from more Cup Series Playoffs action. Get all the info on how to watch the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Playoff racing is the best kind of racing, and we have a really talented field among the 16 drivers. What will Kansas reveal? Is anyone going to get an automatic qualifier to the second round? Not much longer until we know these answers and more.

This race can be tricky. Kansas has its own quirks and things that make it a tough test. Kurt Busch, the regular season winner at this venue will not be racing. But his No. 45 is among the top half of favorites heading into the race. A lot of fun and drama are on the way this Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series:

  • Name: Hollywood Casino 400
  • Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • Time: 3 p.m. (ET)
  • Location: Kansas Speedway | Kansas City, Kansas
  • Distance: 267 laps | 400 miles
  • TV: NBC
  • Weather: High 75, Low 54 | 10% Chance of Rain

Last Sunday, it was the No. 43 of Erik Jones crossing the finish line in first. The PettyGMS team was in a real drought and needed a win. This season wasn’t the easiest, and Jones missed the playoffs. However, he’s run fast races this season and now has a checkered flag in 2022.

The 400 miles that await our Cup Series roster will be tough, and a number of these playoff drivers will be taking risks. There will also be some rule changes heading into this race. They are changes that will hopefully prevent more fires from starting in these Next Gen cars. Kevin Harvick sure would appreciate it.

Who Will Emerge in Kansas

While this is just the second of 10 playoff races, each one counts. Elimination is going to be here after Bristol, and we will only have 12 drivers remaining. From there, who knows who might win? One big thing to keep an eye on is Chase Elliott down in 9th. He needs a good race and a complete race, or he might find himself in a position no one imagined heading into this stretch.

Earlier this season, it was the Joe Gibbs Racing crew that absolutely killed this race. Four drivers in the top six and the Toyotas as a whole had a major day with Kurt Busch winning. Let’s see what else awaits as the playoffs continue in Kansas.

