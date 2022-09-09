Read full article on original website
A Marvelous Day! Downtown Bismarck Restored To Its Former Glory
It's been a long time coming. The downtown area has been under construction for more than a month. Main Avenue, Thayer Avenue, and 4th Street were all affected/closed off because of the construction. The people of Bismarck were getting more and more frustrated with the situation. The main concern was...
KFYR-TV
4th Street in Bismarck open to traffic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The construction that has blocked off a section of road in downtown Bismarck for a month and half will wrap up at noon on Tuesday. Crews packed up their equipment on 4th Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue and reopened the section to traffic. It comes just days before crowds are expected for the Downtowner’s Street Fair. Set up will begin Thursday night.
Family W/Young Children W/Bismarck Ties In Horrific Accident
Something completely unimaginable happened to a family with Bismarck ties over the Labor Day weekend to a California family. According to a Go Fund Me Page, the accident happened on September 5th, 2022. Mathias and Courtney Bitz were involved in a terrible car accident with their three young children. The family was traveling over the holiday weekend when their van was rear-ended by multiple vehicles. Apparently, traffic came to a sudden stop on a stretch of the California highway. The father, Mathias was able to stop in time before rear-ending the car in front of him, but multiple vehicles behind the Bitz family were not able to.
Five Reasons Not To Miss The Downtown Bismarck Street Fair
I'd like to think that most people reading the headline will have many more reasons not to miss the Downtowner's Street Fair because it's entering its 49th year! I'm sure most of you have been there and most of you had a pleasant day there. It's not often that communities gather in a central location that's not a county fair. The Bismarck Downtowners continue to uphold that neighbor and neighbor feel with the annual Street Fair.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
UPDATE: Bismarck Police find runaway 16-year-old girl
UPDATE, 9/14, 4:08 P.M. – Bismarck Police reported that Chloe has been found safe. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police are asking for help regarding a runaway 16-year-old girl, Chloe Ohlhauser. According to a Facebook post by the BPD, Chloe was reported as a runaway around 10:58 p.m. on September 13. Her last known […]
KFYR-TV
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which travels east and west through North Dakota and Montana, was canceled Tuesday. The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long range routes due to the ongoing labor negotiations with other major rail companies.
kvrr.com
Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure. The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.
Can You Believe It? ANOTHER New Store Is Going Into Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
Yep, it looks like the mall is getting another new store! Directly by the entrance nearest to the Mid Dakota Clinic, you will notice a sign in the window; it says "Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios coming soon." When Will It Open?. While walking by, I also noticed a crew was in...
Mandan’s North Sky Pawn – Their Goal Is Simple – Helping People
Last Saturday, here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, today I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is that tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
kfgo.com
‘SIRN’ communications network added in four metro areas in ND
BISMARCK, ND (KFGO Prairie Public) – North Dakota continues to build out a new communication system for first responders. It’s called SIRN, for State Interoperable Radio Network. It will allow those agencies to talk to one another. Previously, agencies had their own radio systems. But there have been...
KFYR-TV
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck to close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in Bismarck announced on social media, the restaurant will be closing. According to the post, the business could no longer maintain the level of service expected because of labor shortages.
In Case You Missed It: 9/5-9/11 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s been a busy weekend at KX, thanks to our live coverage of the United Tribes International Powwow — but there’s still plenty more happening in Bismarck and beyond this week. Here’s a list of the six stories that took North Dakota by storm this week. #1: Cause of Triple Murder-Suicide […]
KFYR-TV
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A beloved fixture of the downtown Bismarck community will soon be closing its doors. Knowles Jewelry has been in operation since 1907. Earlier this month the 115 year old store announced that it would be closing its doors for good. But there is more to the story than it seems.
Heinous ND Crime-Neighbor Kills Family of 8 In Turtle Lake (History)
Look, the picture says 1920- so we're not talking about today's headlines, but let's discuss a family of eight violently murdered in Turtle Lake,
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After multiple delays, a Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband will face a jury. Prosecutors say events in late December 2019 and early January 2020 that left one man dead and a Bismarck home ablaze were the results of a love triangle gone wrong, a botched cover-up, and a plot to cash in on a renter’s insurance policy.
Ideal Option opens second recovery clinic in Bismarck to help with opioid crisis
According to a press release, Bismarck police seized nearly 10,000 pills containing either fentanyl or oxycodone in 2021.
KFYR-TV
Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced the second of two Mandan brothers accused of terrorizing people to two years of probation. Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened two people with a hammer while 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened them with a machete in May. A witness told police she believed the men intended to harm her and the others in the residence.
Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
9 Of Bismarck’s Best Places To Snap A Selfie
I'm not going to explain to you the importance of the occasional selfie and/or Instagram post. It just matters, ok?!. You might not think so, but Bismarck is full of Instagrammable (is this a word? It feels right) spots -- you just have to know where to look. You probably pass a some of these every day.
